How to use cron on Linux

The cron system is a method to automatically run commands on a schedule. A scheduled job is called a cronjob, and it’s created in a file called a crontab. It’s the easiest and oldest way for a computer user to automate their computer.

Writing a cronjob

To create a cronjob, you edit your crontab using the -e option:

$ crontab -e

This opens your crontab your default text editor. To set the text editor explicitly, use the EDITOR environment variable:

$ EDITOR = nano crontab -e

Cron syntax

minute (0 to 59)

hour (0 to 23, with 0 being midnight)

day of month (1 to 31)

month (1 to 12)

day of week (0 to 6, with Sunday being 0)

To schedule a cronjob, you provide the command you want your computer to execute, followed by a cron expression. The cron expression schedules when the command gets run:

An asterisk ( * ) in a field translates to "every." For example, this expression runs a backup script at the 0th minute of every hour on every day of every month:

/ opt / backup.sh 0 * * * *

This expression runs a backup script at 3:30 AM on Sunday:

/ opt / backup.sh 30 3 * * 0

Simplified syntax

Modern cron implementations accept simplified macros instead of a cron expression:

@hourly runs at the 0th minute of every hour of every day

@daily runs at the 0th minute of the 0th hour of every day

@weekly runs at the 0th minute of the 0th hour on Sunday

@monthly runs at the 0th minute of the 0th hour on the first day of the month

For example, this crontab line runs a backup script every day at midnight:

/ opt / backup.sh @ daily

How to stop a cronjob

Once you've started a cronjob, it's designed to run on schedule forever. To stop a cronjob once you've started it, you must edit your crontab, remove the line that triggers the job, and then save the file.

$ EDITOR = nano crontab -e

To stop a job that's actively running, use standard Linux process commands to stop a running process.

It’s automated

Once you’ve written your crontab, save the file and exit your editor. Your cronjob has been scheduled, so cron does the rest.