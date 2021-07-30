What do we call post-modern system administrators?

For today's sysadmin, many companies expect you to have cross-platform knowledge, network knowledge, and application knowledge. Add to that a dash of programming ability, a pinch of sysadmin experience, a heaping portion of social skills, and a fanatical commitment to reliability and automation.

What do we call this new, post-modern sysadmin? Do we use the same term and simply stretch the responsibilities? Or do we give this evolved role a new name?

We chatted with friends at Enable Sysadmin and in the Opensource.com Correspondent program to get their thoughts. Here's what we heard:

Possible titles

How about Enterprise Architect or Solutions Architect?

Or are we talking more of a DevOps Engineer or Site Reliability Engineer?

What level of experience and expertise are we looking at? Maybe an Applications Specialist or IT Helpdesk Administrator?

Overheard: Platform Engineer or System Engineer

Potential skills

setting up a new user account in Google Workplace or similar

configuring and ordering laptop, cell phone, service contracts

software training (teaching a new user how to use kanban boards, shared storage solutions, or similar)

preparing “procedures” manuals

monitoring and checking security settings and storage usage

keeping an eye on pooled storage

deactivating a user leaving us

arranging for pickup of equipment

working with a user and provider having personal equipment difficulties

keeping an eye on internet connection services, telephone services

Lingering questions

Does today's sysadmin need to understand clustering, containers, FS sharding, unicast/multicast coms, and other similar topics?

Is there a dividing line between infrastructure and systems?

Could the title of systems administrator remain the same while the role changes?

Does the image of a sysadmin crawling under the desk to fix broken cupholders still apply?

Are most of today's sysadmins already using a PaaS approach in tandem with doing the basic administrative tasks of managing users, accounts, applications, and licenses?

Are they also a helpful resource for colleagues, acting as an interpersonal bridge between other departments and IT?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.