Use this Linux command-line tool to learn more about your NVMe drives

NVMe stands for Non-Volatile Memory Express, and it refers to how software and storage communicate across PCIe and other protocols, including TCP. It's an open specification led by a non-profit organization and defines several forms of solid-state storage.

My laptop has an NVMe drive, as does my desktop. And they're fast. I love how quickly my computers boot and how quickly they're able to read and write data. There's no perceptible delay.

It also didn't take long for me to get curious about the technology driving this ultra-fast storage, so I did a little investigation. I learned that NVMe drives consume less power while delivering much faster access to data compared to even SSD drives over SATA. That was interesting, but I wanted to know more about my particular NVMe drives, and I wanted to know how they compared with other drives. Could I securely erase the drive? How could I check its integrity?

Those questions led me to an Internet search that yielded an open source project with a collection of tools to manage NVMe drives. It's called nvme-cli.

Install nvme-cli

You can install nvme-cli from your distribution's package manager. For instance, on Fedora, CentOS, or similar:

$ sudo dnf install nvme-cli

On Debian, Mint, Elementary, and similar:

$ sudo apt install nvme-cli

Exploring an NVMe drive

After installing nvme-cli for my distribution, I wanted to explore my drive. There's no man page for nvme-cli , but you can get lots of help by entering nvme help :

$ nvme help

nvme- 1.14

usage: nvme < command > [ < device > ] [ < args > ]



The '<device>' may be either an NVMe character device ( ex: / dev / nvme0 ) or an

nvme block device ( ex: / dev / nvme0n1 ) .



The following are all implemented sub-commands:

list List all NVMe devices and namespaces on machine

list-subsys List nvme subsystems

id-ctrl Send NVMe Identify Controller

id-ns Send NVMe Identify Namespace, display structure

id-ns-granularity Send NVMe Identify Namespace Granularity List, display structure

list-ns Send NVMe Identify List, display structure

list-ctrl Send NVMe Identify Controller List, display structure

nvm-id-ctrl Send NVMe Identify Controller NVM Command Set, display structure

primary-ctrl-caps Send NVMe Identify Primary Controller Capabilities

[ ... ]

List all NVMe drives

The sudo nvme list command lists all NVMe devices and namespaces on your machine. I used it and found an NVMe drive at /dev/nvme0n1 . Here is the output:

$ sudo nvme list



Node SN Model Namespace Usage Format FW Rev



--------------------- -------------------- ---------------------------------------- --------- -------------------------- ---------------- --------



/ dev / nvme0n1 S42GMY9M141281 SAMSUNG MZVLB256HAHQ-000L7 1



214.68 GB / 256.06 GB 512 B + 0 B 0L2QEXD7

I have a drive called nvme0n1 . It lists the serial number, brand, size, firmware revision, and so on.

You can get even more information about the drive and the features it supports by using the id-ctrl subcommand:

$ sudo nvme id-ctrl / dev / nvme0n1

NVME Identify Controller:

vid : 0x144d

ssvid : 0x144d

sn : S42GMY9M141281

mn : SAMSUNG MZVLB256HAHQ-000L7

fr : 0L2QEXD7

rab : 2

ieee : 002538

cmic : 0

mdts : 9

cntlid : 0x4

ver : 0x10200

rtd3r : 0x186a0

rtd3e : 0x7a1200

[ ... ]

Drive health

You can read about the overall health of a drive with the smart-log subcommand:

$ sudo nvme smart-log / dev / nvme0n1

Smart Log for NVME device:nvme0n1 namespace-id:ffffffff

critical_warning : 0

temperature : 21 C

available_spare : 100 %

available_spare_threshold : 10 %

percentage_used : 2 %

endurance group critical warning summary: 0

data_units_read : 5 , 749 , 452

data_units_written : 10 , 602 , 948

host_read_commands : 77 , 809 , 121

host_write_commands : 153 , 405 , 213

controller_busy_time : 756

power_cycles : 1 , 719

power_on_hours : 1 , 311

unsafe_shutdowns : 129

media_errors : 0

num_err_log_entries : 1 , 243

Warning Temperature Time : 0

Critical Composite Temperature Time : 0

Temperature Sensor 1 : 21 C

Temperature Sensor 2 : 22 C

Thermal Management T1 Trans Count : 0

Thermal Management T2 Trans Count : 0

Thermal Management T1 Total Time : 0

Thermal Management T2 Total Time : 0

This provides you with the drive's current temperature, the hours of use it's had so far, how many times it was unsafely shut down, and so on.

Formatting an NVMe drive

You can format an NVMe drive with nvme-cli , but beware: This erases all of the data on the drive! If there's important data on your drive, you must back it up before doing this, or else you will lose data. The subcommand is format :

$ sudo nvme format / dev / nvme0nX

(For safety, I've replaced the actual location of the drive with X to prevent copy-paste mishaps. Change the X to 1 or the appropriate location as listed in the results of nvme list .)

Securely erasing an NVMe drive

When you get ready to sell or dispose of your NVMe computer, you probably want to erase the drive securely. The same warnings apply here as with the format process: Back up important data first because this command erases it!

$ sudo nvme sanitize / dev / nvme0nX

Try nvme-cli