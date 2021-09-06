Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Resize an image from the Linux terminal
Shrink an image from your terminal with the ImageMagick convert command.
ImageMagick is a handy multipurpose command-line tool for all your image needs. ImageMagick supports a variety of image types, including JPG photos and PNG graphics.
Resizing images
I often use ImageMagick on my webserver to resize images. For example, let's say I want to include a photo of my cats on my personal website. The photo from my phone is very large, about 4000x3000 pixels, at 3.3MB. That's much too large for a web page. I use the ImageMagick convert tool to change the size of my photo so that I can include it on my web page. ImageMagick is a full suite of tools, one of the most common is the
convert command.
The ImageMagick
convert command uses this general syntax:
convert {input} {actions} {output}
To resize a photo called
PXL_20210413_015045733.jpg to a more manageable 500-pixel width, type this:
$ convert PXL_20210413_015045733.jpg -resize 500x sleeping-cats.jpg
The new image is now only 65KB in size.
You can provide both width and height dimensions with the
-resize option. But, by providing only the width, ImageMagic does the math for you and automatically retains the aspect ratio by resizing the output image with a proportional height.
Install ImageMagick on Linux
On Linux, you can install ImageMagick using your package manager. For instance, on Fedora or similar:
$ sudo dnf install imagemagick
On Debian and similar:
$ sudo apt install imagemagick
On macOS, use MacPorts or Homebrew.
On Windows, use Chocolatey.