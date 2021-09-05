Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Create a photo collage from the Linux command line
Here's how I use ImageMagick to make photo grids for my social media posts.
For example, I frequently find myself creating image montages to share on social media. Let's say I wanted to share a montage or "image grid" of several screenshots. To do that, I use the ImageMagick
montage command.
ImageMagick is a full suite of tools, and the one I use here is the
montage command. The general syntax of the
montage command looks like this:
montage {input} {actions} {output}
In my case, my screenshots are already the same size: 320x240 pixels. To create a montage of six of these images, in a grid that's two screenshots wide by three tall, I can use this command:
$ montage acronia.png \
ascii-table.png \
music.png \
programming-chess.png \
petra.png \
amb.png \
-tile 2x3 -geometry +1+1 \
screenshot-montage.png
This creates an image that's composed of the six screenshots, with a 1-pixel border around each. Doing the math, that's 644 pixels wide and 726 pixels high.
Note the order of the images: ImageMagick montage arranges the images from left-to-right and top-to-bottom.
In my example, the first row of images shows the open source 2D shooter Acronia and an ASCII programming example, the middle row is an open source music player and a chess programming example, and the third row shows the open source game Post Apocalyptic Petra and the FreeDOS AMB Help reader.
Install ImageMagick on Linux
On Linux, you can install ImageMagick using your package manager. For instance, on Fedora or similar:
$ sudo dnf install imagemagick
On Debian and similar:
$ sudo apt install imagemagick
On macOS, use MacPorts or Homebrew.
On Windows, use Chocolatey.