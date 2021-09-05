Create a photo collage from the Linux command line | Opensource.com

Create a photo collage from the Linux command line

Here's how I use ImageMagick to make photo grids for my social media posts.

05 Sep 2021 Jim Hall (Correspondent) Feed
Polaroids and palm trees
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

More Great Content
ImageMagick is the "Swiss Army knife" of manipulating images on the command line. While you could use a desktop graphics program like GIMP or GLIMPSE to adjust or combine photos and graphics, sometimes it's just easier to use one of the almost dozen tools from ImageMagick.

For example, I frequently find myself creating image montages to share on social media. Let's say I wanted to share a montage or "image grid" of several screenshots. To do that, I use the ImageMagick montage command. 

ImageMagick is a full suite of tools, and the one I use here is the montage command. The general syntax of the montage command looks like this:

montage {input} {actions} {output}

In my case, my screenshots are already the same size: 320x240 pixels.  To create a montage of six of these images, in a grid that's two screenshots wide by three tall, I can use this command:

$ montage acronia.png \

ascii-table.png \

music.png \

programming-chess.png \

petra.png \

amb.png \

-tile 2x3 -geometry +1+1

screenshot-montage.png

This creates an image that's composed of the six screenshots, with a 1-pixel border around each. Doing the math, that's 644 pixels wide and 726 pixels high.

Note the order of the images: ImageMagick montage arranges the images from left-to-right and top-to-bottom.

In my example, the first row of images shows the open source 2D shooter Acronia and an ASCII programming example, the middle row is an open source music player and a chess programming example, and the third row shows the open source game Post Apocalyptic Petra and the FreeDOS AMB Help reader.

Install ImageMagick on Linux

On Linux, you can install ImageMagick using your package manager. For instance, on Fedora or similar:

$ sudo dnf install imagemagick

On Debian and similar:

$ sudo apt install imagemagick

On macOS, use MacPorts or Homebrew.

On Windows, use Chocolatey.

open source button on keyboard

10 open source alternatives to Google Photos

These open source photo libraries help you stay organized while making your pictures look great.
Jason Baker (Red Hat) Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Old timey camera

3 open source alternatives to Adobe Lightroom

Photographers: Check out these options for raw image processors without Lightroom's baggage.
Opensource.com (Red Hat)
Python in a tree

Resize images using Python

A quick explanation of how to resize images in Python while keeping the same aspect ratio.
Dayo Ntwari

Topics

Art and design
Command line
Linux

About the author

photo of Jim Hall
Jim Hall - Jim Hall is an open source software advocate and developer, best known for usability testing in GNOME and as the founder + project coordinator of FreeDOS. At work, Jim is CEO of Hallmentum, an IT executive consulting company that provides hands-on IT Leadership training, workshops, and coaching.
More about me

Recommended reading

People work on a computer server with devices
Monitor your Linux server with Checkmk
Typewriter with hands
Print files from your Linux terminal
Penguin driving a car with a yellow background
4 Linux technologies fundamental to containers
Command line prompt
20 essential Linux commands for every user
Two hands holding a resume with computer, clock, and desk chair
Print from anywhere with CUPS on Linux
question mark in chalk
Write a guessing game in ncurses on Linux
Creative Commons License