6 Kubernetes articles every open source enthusiast should read

We learned a lot about Kubernetes in 2022. It seems every year, Kubernetes gets better and better. For all those beginners out there, this year's coverage is wide-ranging and detailed, including a couple of new eBooks. This article covers what I found to be the best Kubernetes articles of 2022. From visual maps to personal journeys, these articles definitely shine a light on the power of Kubernetes. So let's get started with my favorite ones.

A beginner's guide to cloud-native open source communities

At some point, we were all beginners when it came to cloud-native and open source communities. You may be a beginner now and wonder, "How do I get involved?" That's where Anita's article, A beginner's guide to cloud-native open source communities, helps. With great explanations and definitions from cloud-native in general to architecture, each section gives a breath of new knowledge for those new to the cloud-native environment. While explaining the cloud-native foundation and providing communities, Anita gives great detailed information. The best part about this article is the abundance of learning resources and a step-by-step guide on how to start your journey in the cloud-native ecosystem.

A visual guide to Kubernetes networking fundamentals

This article by Nived covers some Kubernetes networking fundamentals also used in real-world everyday networking. With networking being one of the more confusing Kubernetes topics for most people, these detailed graphs and explanations take you a long way toward understanding the day-to-day networking inside your cluster. The extensive visuals and detailed descriptions are amazing and helpful for the visual learners out there. If Kubernetes networking is something you need to brush up on or if you're just starting, A visual guide to Kubernetes networking fundamentals is a good place to begin.

Experiment with containers and pods on your own computer

Some people prefer learning by experimentation. Usually, that would be me. In Seth's article, you learn by exploring on your own equipment. While explaining tools and the differences between virtual machines overhead versus containers, Seth provides a great Apache build example. Experiment with containers and pods on your own computer also provides an eBook at the end to learn more about containers!

More on Kubernetes

My journey with Kubernetes

Mike Dame documents his journey in his first-ever published work. While checking off a personal goal, Mike talks about how he started with Kubernetes at work with OpenShift. Mike met many people who expressed their confusion about Kubernetes Operators. Mike explains the narrative of his book's storyline for a high-level understanding of Kubernetes Operators in My journey with Kubernetes. He points out his goals and how he wants to provoke ideas using the concepts he's learned on his journey. This article is a good overview of what his journey and book provide for those who want to learn more about Kubernetes Operators.

Open source DevOps tools in a platform future

Open source DevOps tools in a platform future by Will Kelly is a great read about DevOps and open source tools. Starting with the current state of tools and the fact that they won't go away, this article offers three cool examples of utilities. With a brief overview of Git, Jenkins, and Kubernetes, Will explains why these tools are widely used and will stay around. Will also covers DevOps platforms and toolchains with a good advantages and disadvantages section, along with explaining how the work will change over time with teams and software.

A guide to container orchestration with Kubernetes

This article by Seth is a nice introduction to the newest Kubernetes orchestration eBook. While explaining what containers are and how to run them, Seth gives another great example of launching a container using Podman. Seth slowly builds up this introductory article by covering the sustainability of containers, creating pods of containers, and finally, clusters of pods and containers. Check out A guide to container orchestration with Kubernetes and the eBook if you want to know how orchestration works with Kubernetes.

3 honorable mentions

While I did cover some great articles here in this list, I'll give a couple more honorable mentions for this year:

Final thoughts

This year's Kubernetes articles cover a great breadth of knowledge for beginners and those who just need a place to start. If you're interested in starting with Kubernetes, check these articles out for fundamentals on where to begin.