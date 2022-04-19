7 guides for developing applications on the cloud with Quarkus

Which programming language comes to your mind first for business applications development on the cloud?

If you answered Java, I suggest you experience the benefits of Quarkus.

Bringing Java to the cloud

Of course, the language you think of first depends on how many years you've been working with application development and which industry you're working for. For example, if you are a novice internet-of-things (IoT) edge application developer, you might prefer to use C/C++ or Python to develop code across the cloud and the edge.

On the other hand, if you have more experience fulfilling business requirements on multiple infrastructures, from physical servers to the cloud, Java was more likely your first thought. More than 15 million Java developers all over the world are still struggling both to improve existing business applications and to write new code for common use cases such as web, mobile, cloud, IoT edge, and AI/ML.

The biggest challenge for Java developers is continuing to evolve their Java skillsets as business applications keep moving toward the cloud. For example, developers need to optimize existing and new business applications on the cloud for better developer experiences, higher performance, and easier cloud deployment. Enhancing these applications in Java is much more efficient than starting over with new programming languages (e.g., Python, Go, PHP, and JavaScript) to implement the use cases above.

Java was designed for high network throughput and dynamic mutable architecture almost 25 years ago. Ironically, those benefits turned into a significant roadblock to bringing Java applications into cloud environments, especially on Kubernetes with the Linux container technology stack.

This article provides multiple resources to help Java developers overcome these challenges and even make existing business applications more cloud friendly by using a new Kubernetes-native Java stack, Quarkus.

Getting started with Quarkus

In case you haven't tried to scaffold a Java project using Quarkus, here are some quickstarts you can use to launch your application development.

Quarkus enables developers to compile a fast-jar on Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and a native executable on GraalVM. Both packages improve Java application performance by enhancing startup time, response time, and memory footprint. The following quickstarts showcase how to build a native executable using Quarkus that optimizes a containerized application to run on the Kubernetes cluster for both microservices and serverless functions.

Helm charts are also one of the preferred ways to standardize the application runtime with regard to build method, Git repository, deployment strategy, and application health check. Quarkus enables Java developers to use a Helm chart to deploy an application in JVM mode and as a native executable. Read the following article to learn how to deploy an application to Kubernetes from scratch using a Quarkus Helm chart.

For IoT edge device development, this article teaches developers how to scale IoT application development by processing reactive data streams on Linux systems using Quarkus as the Java stack.

Last but not least, developers are always looking for better ways to accelerate the development loop in terms of compiling, building, deploying, and testing while code changes locally. However, they also want to expand these experiences to the Kubernetes environment with containerizing applications, remote debugging, remote development, and more. Read the following article to find out how Quarkus solves these challenges for developers in both local and remote Kubernetes clusters.

Conclusion

These articles can teach you how Quarkus enables developers to optimize Java applications for cloud deployment in multiple use cases while also accelerating the development process. For advanced serverless development practices, you can get started with the eBook A guide to Java serverless functions. You can also visit the Quarkus cloud deployment guides.