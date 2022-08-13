Level up your HTML document with CSS

When you write documentation, whether that's for an open source project or a technical writing project, you should have two goals: The document should be written well, and the document should be easy to read. The first is addressed by clear writing skills and technical editing. The second can be addressed with a few simple changes to an HTML document.

HyperText Markup Language, or HTML, is the backbone of the internet. Since the dawn of the "World Wide Web" in 1994, every web browser uses HTML to display documents and websites. And for almost as long, HTML has supported the stylesheet, a special addition to an HTML document that defines how the text should appear on the screen.

You can write project documentation in plain HTML, and that gets the job done. However, plain HTML styling may feel a little spartan. Instead, try adding a few simple styles to an HTML document to add a little pizzazz to documentation, and make your documents clearer and easier to read.

Defining an HTML document

Let's start with a plain HTML document and explore how to add styles to it. An empty HTML document contains the <!DOCTYPE html> definition at the top, followed by an <html> block to define the document itself. Within the <html> element, you also need to include a document header that contains metadata about the document, such as its title. The contents of the document body go inside a <body> block within the parent <html> block.

You can define a blank page with this HTML code:

<!DOCTYPE html>

html >

head >

title > / title >

/ head >

body >



/ body >

/ html > This is a new document

In another article about Writing project documentation in HTML, I updated a Readme file from an open source board game from plain text to an HTML document, using a few basic HTML tags like <h1> and <h2> for heading and subheadings, <p> for paragraphs, and <b> and <i> for bold and italic text. Let's pick up where we left off with that article:

<!DOCTYPE html>

html >

head >

title > / title >

/ head >

body >

h1 > / h1 >

h2 > / h2 >



p >

for you, and display the results in the lower-right corner

of the screen. / p >



p > / p >



p >

your first piece on the board. You may or may not be

able to make a move with this piece, so select your piece

to move, and hit i > / i > i > / i >

it. You can select using several different methods: / p >



ul >

li >< i / i > i > / i > i > / i > i > / i >

navigate to a specific square. / li >



li > b > / b > b > / b >

and "right" on the board. Note that this will automatically

follow the "backwards S" shape of the board. / li >



li >< em / em >

board. / li >

/ ul >



p > b > / b >

Q) or hit i > / i >

to forfeit the game. / p >



p >

before your opponent. It takes a combination of luck and

strategy! / p >

/ body >

/ html > Simple SenetSimple SenetHow to PlayThe game will automatically "throw" the throwing sticksfor you, and display the results in the lower-right cornerof the screen.If the "throw" is zero, then you lose your turn.When it's your turn, the game will automatically selectyour first piece on the board. You may or may not beable to make a move with this piece, so select your pieceto move, and hitSpace(orEnter) to moveit. You can select using several different methods:Updownleftrighttonavigate to a specific square.Plus () or minus () to navigate "left"and "right" on the board. Note that this will automaticallyfollow the "backwards S" shape of the board.Tabto select your next piece on theboard.To quit the game at any time, press(uppercaseQ) or hitEsc, and the game will prompt if you wantto forfeit the game.You win if you move all of your pieces off the boardbefore your opponent. It takes a combination of luck andstrategy!

This HTML document demonstrates a few common block and inline elements used by technical writers who write with HTML. Block elements define a rectangle around text. Paragraphs and headings are examples of block elements, because they extend from the left to the right edges of the document. For example, <p> encloses an invisible rectangle around a paragraph. In contrast, inline elements follow the text where they are used. If you use <b> on some text within a paragraph, only the text surrounded by <b> and </b> becomes bold.

You can apply direct styling to this document to change the font, colors, and other text styles, but a more efficient way to modify the document's appearance is to apply a stylesheet to the document itself. You can do that in the <head> element, with other metadata. You can reference a file for the style sheet, but for this example, use a <style> block to define a style sheet within the document. Here's the <head> with an empty stylesheet:

<!DOCTYPE html>

html >

head >

title > / title >

style >



/ style >

/ head >

body >

...

/ body >

/ html > Simple Senet...

Defining styles

Since you're just starting to learn about stylesheets, let's demonstrate a basic style: background color. I like to start with the background color because it helps to demonstrate block and inline elements. Let's apply a somewhat gaudy stylesheet that sets a light blue background color for all <p> paragraphs, and a light green background for the <ul> unordered list. Use a yellow background for any bold text, and a pink background for any italics text.

You define these using styles in the <style> block of our HTML document. The stylesheet uses a different markup than an HTML document. The style syntax looks like element { style; style; style; ... } and uses curly braces to group together several text styles into a single definition.

style >

p { background-color: lightblue; }

ul { background-color: lightgreen; }



b { background-color: yellow; }

i { background-color: pink; }

/ style > p { background-color: lightblue; }ul { background-color: lightgreen; }b { background-color: yellow; }i { background-color: pink; }

Note that each style ends with a semicolon.

If you view this HTML document in a web browser, you can see how the <p> and <ul> block elements are filled in as rectangles, and the <b> and <i> inline elements highlight only the bold and italics text. This use of contrasting colors may not be pretty to look at, but I think you can see the block and inline elements:

(Jim Hall, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Applying styles

You can use styles to make this Readme document easier to read. You're just starting to learn about styles, you'll stick to a few simple style elements:

background-color to set the background color

color to set the text color

font-family to use a different text font

margin-top to add space above an element

margin-bottom to add space below an element

text-align to change how the text is displayed, such as to the left, to the right, or centered

Let's start over with your stylesheet and apply these new styles to your document. To begin, use a more pleasing font for your document. If your HTML document does not specify a font, the web browser picks one for you. Depending on how the browser is set up, this could be a serif font, like the font used in my screenshot, or a sans-serif font. Serif fonts have a small stroke added to each letter, which makes these fonts much easier to read in print. Sans-serif fonts lack this extra stroke, which makes text appear sharper on a computer display. Common serif fonts include Garamond or Times New Roman. Popular sans-serif fonts include Roboto and Arial.

For example, to set the document body font to Roboto, use this style:

body { font-family: Roboto; }

By setting a font, you assume the person viewing your document also has that font installed. Some fonts have become so common they are considered de facto "Web safe" fonts. These include sans-serif fonts like Arial and serif fonts such as Times New Roman. Roboto is a newer font and may not be available everywhere. So instead of listing just one font, web designers usually put one or more "backup" fonts. You can add these alternative fonts by separating them with a comma. For example, if the user doesn't have the Roboto font on their system, you can instead use Arial for the text body by using this style definition:

body { font-family: Roboto, Arial; }

All web browsers define a default serif and sans-serif font that you can reference with those names. Users can change which font they prefer to use for serif and sans-serif, so aren't likely to be the same for everyone, but using serif or sans-serif in a font list is usually a good idea. By adding that font, at least the user gets some approximation of how you want the HTML document to appear:

body { font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; }

If your font name is more than one word, you have to put quotes around it. HTML allows you to use either single quotes or double quotes here. Define a few serif fonts for the heading and subheading, including Times New Roman:

h1 { font-family: "Times New Roman", Garamond, serif; }

h2 { font-family: "Times New Roman", Garamond, serif; }

Note that the h1 heading and h2 subheading use exactly the same font definition. If you want to avoid the extra typing, you can use a stylesheet shortcut to use the same style definition for both h1 and h2 :

h1, h2 { font-family: "Times New Roman", Garamond, serif; }

When writing documentation, many technical writers prefer to center the main title on the page. You can use text-align on a block element, such as the h1 heading, to center just the title:

h1 { text-align: center; }

To help bold and italics text to stand out, put them in a slightly different color. For certain documents, I might use dark blue for bold text, and dark green for italics text. These are pretty close to black, but with just enough subtle difference that the color grabs the reader's attention.

b { color: darkblue; }

i { color: darkgreen; }

Finally, I prefer to add extra spacing around my list elements, to make these easier to read. If each list item was only a few words, the extra space might not matter. But the middle item in my example text is quite long and wraps to a second line. The extra space helps the reader see each item in this list more clearly. You can use the margin style to add space above and below a block element:

li { margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; }

This style defines a distance, which I've indicated here as 10px (ten pixels) above and below each list element. You can use several different measures for distance. Ten pixels is literally the space of ten pixels on your screen, whether that's a desktop monitor, a laptop display, or a phone or tablet screen.

Assuming you really just want to add an extra blank line between the list elements, you can also use em for my measurement. An em is an old typesetting term that is exactly the width of capital M if you refer to left and right spacing, or the height of a capital M for vertical spacing. So you can instead write the margin style using 1em:

li { margin-top: 1em; margin-bottom: 1em; }

The complete list of styles in your HTML document looks like this:

<!DOCTYPE html>

html >

head >

title > / title >

style >

body { font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; }

h1, h2 { font-family: "Times New Roman", Garamond, serif; }

h1 { text-align: center; }

b { color: darkblue; }

i { color: darkgreen; }

li { margin-top: 1em; margin-bottom: 1em; }

/ style >

/ head >

body >

h1 > / h1 >

h2 > / h2 >



p >

for you, and display the results in the lower-right corner

of the screen. / p >



p > / p >



p >

your first piece on the board. You may or may not be

able to make a move with this piece, so select your piece

to move, and hit i > / i > i > / i >

it. You can select using several different methods: / p >



ul >

li >< i / i > i > / i > i > / i > i > / i >

navigate to a specific square. / li >



li > b > / b > b > / b >

and "right" on the board. Note that this will automatically

follow the "backwards S" shape of the board. / li >



li >< em / em >

board. / li >

/ ul >



p > b > / b >

Q) or hit i > / i >

to forfeit the game. / p >



p >

before your opponent. It takes a combination of luck and

strategy! / p >

/ body >

/ html > Simple Senetbody { font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; }h1, h2 { font-family: "Times New Roman", Garamond, serif; }h1 { text-align: center; }b { color: darkblue; }i { color: darkgreen; }li { margin-top: 1em; margin-bottom: 1em; }Simple SenetHow to PlayThe game will automatically "throw" the throwing sticksfor you, and display the results in the lower-right cornerof the screen.If the "throw" is zero, then you lose your turn.When it's your turn, the game will automatically selectyour first piece on the board. You may or may not beable to make a move with this piece, so select your pieceto move, and hitSpace(orEnter) to moveit. You can select using several different methods:Updownleftrighttonavigate to a specific square.Plus () or minus () to navigate "left"and "right" on the board. Note that this will automaticallyfollow the "backwards S" shape of the board.Tabto select your next piece on theboard.To quit the game at any time, press(uppercaseQ) or hitEsc, and the game will prompt if you wantto forfeit the game.You win if you move all of your pieces off the boardbefore your opponent. It takes a combination of luck andstrategy!

When viewed on a web browser, you see your Readme document in a sans-serif font, with serif fonts for the heading and subheading. The page title is centered. The bold and italics text use a slightly different color that calls the reader's attention without being distracting. Finally, your list items have extra space around them, making each item easier to read.

(Jim Hall, CC BY-SA 4.0)

This is a simple introduction to using styles in technical writing. Having mastered the basics, you might be interested in Mozilla's HTML Guide. This includes some great beginner's tutorials so you can learn how to create your own web pages.

For more information on how CSS styling works, I recommend Mozilla's CSS Guide.