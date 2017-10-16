All Things Open 2017 Lighting Talks line-up

Opensource.com Lightning Talks at All Things Open 2017

Don't miss these five-minute talks at All Things Open about DevOps, Kubernetes, wearables, cloud, and more.

Jason Hibbets 16 Oct 2017 Jason Hibbets (Red Hat) Feed 1 comment
Opensource.com Lightning Talks at All Things Open 2017
Image by : 

opensource.com

Join the Opensource.com community for a set of amazing lightning talks you won't want to miss during the All Things Open conference in Raleigh, NC. Speakers have five minutes to enlighten the audience about an open source topic they are passionate about. We've got everything from DevOps and Kubernetes, to wearables, cloud, and more. Grab your lunch, find a seat, warm up your Twitter fingers, and get ready for the fastest hour at All Things Open 2017. Share your favorite thoughts using hashtage #ATO2017.

Lightning Talks will begin at 1:15pm EST on October 23, 2017 on the main stage in Ballroom B on the 4th floor of the Raleigh Convention Center. Check out this year's line-up:

  • Welcome from Opensource.com—Jason Hibbets | @jhibbets
  • Death of an Enterprise Software Salesman—Corey Quinn | @Quinnypig
  • Impostor Syndrome and Individual Competence—Jessica Rose | @jesslynnrose
  • Reveal.JS presentation hacks—Ryan Jarvinen | @ryanj
  • Making Open Source Evergreen—Danese Cooper | @DivaDanese
  • From 0 to Kubernetes—Amy Chen | @theamycode
  • DevOps README.md—Chris Short | @ChrisShort
  • 10 Things I Learned About Making LEGO Bricks Glow—Jen Krieger | @mrry550

All lightning talks will be recorded for future playback on the OpenSourceWay YouTube channel. Live stream will not be available for this event.

Topics

Opensource.com community
All Things Open

About the author

Jason Hibbets
Jason Hibbets - Jason Hibbets is a senior community evangelist in Corporate Marketing at Red Hat where he is a community manager for Opensource.com. He has been with Red Hat since 2003 and is the author of The foundation for an open source city. Prior roles include senior marketing specialist, project manager, Red Hat Knowledgebase maintainer, and support engineer. Follow him on Twitter: @jhibbets Jason graduated from North... more about Jason Hibbets
More about me

Recommended reading

Top 5 articles for the week of October 13, 2017
Top 5: Open source Minecraft alternatives, Perl at 30, container security, and more
Top 5 articles for the week of October 6, 2017
Top 5: Open source Gmail alternatives, managing containers with Ansible, and more
Top 10 and highlights: September review
Top 10 and highlights: September review
Open Jam, our open source game jam, kicks off this week
Open Jam, our open source game jam, kicks off this week
An October pumpkin spice-free preview and call for articles
An October pumpkin spice-free preview and call for articles
Top 5 articles for the week of September 29, 2017
Top 5: Becoming a Go programmer, naming colors with AI, and more

1 Comments

Jim Hall
Jim Hall on 16 Oct 2017

Typo on date? I think you meant Lightning Talks will begin at 1:15pm EST on October _24_.

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License