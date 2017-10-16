Opensource.com Lightning Talks at All Things Open 2017

Join the Opensource.com community for a set of amazing lightning talks you won't want to miss during the All Things Open conference in Raleigh, NC. Speakers have five minutes to enlighten the audience about an open source topic they are passionate about. We've got everything from DevOps and Kubernetes, to wearables, cloud, and more. Grab your lunch, find a seat, warm up your Twitter fingers, and get ready for the fastest hour at All Things Open 2017. Share your favorite thoughts using hashtage #ATO2017.

Lightning Talks will begin at 1:15pm EST on October 23, 2017 on the main stage in Ballroom B on the 4th floor of the Raleigh Convention Center. Check out this year's line-up:

Welcome from Opensource.com—Jason Hibbets | @jhibbets

Death of an Enterprise Software Salesman—Corey Quinn | @Quinnypig

Impostor Syndrome and Individual Competence—Jessica Rose | @jesslynnrose

Reveal.JS presentation hacks—Ryan Jarvinen | @ryanj

Making Open Source Evergreen—Danese Cooper | @DivaDanese

From 0 to Kubernetes—Amy Chen | @theamycode

DevOps README.md—Chris Short | @ChrisShort

10 Things I Learned About Making LEGO Bricks Glow—Jen Krieger | @mrry550

All lightning talks will be recorded for future playback on the OpenSourceWay YouTube channel. Live stream will not be available for this event.