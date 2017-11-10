Top 5 articles for the week of November 10, 2017
Top 5: .NET for Linux, a guide to cron, GPL confusion, and more
Take a look back at the week's most popular articles.
I’m not saying this is the best top five I’ve ever done, but it has Microsoft, the GPL, deep learning, and more. Let’s take a look.
5. What's the difference between open source software and free software?
They’re unrelated terms, but even rainy day people know there are important nuances between how the terms are used. Scott K Peterson explains the differences.
4. What is the TensorFlow machine intelligence platform?
Amy Unruh gives an intro to this open source library for machine learning and deep neural networks research. If you’re interested in this rapidly growing field, you’ll want to give this a go-go ‘round.
3. Getting started with .NET for Linux
It’s sundown for the days of Microsoft as the Evil Empire. Don Schenck gives an introduction to using the dot net framework on Linux.
2. Shedding light on foggy GPL licenses
It’s not early morning rain, but unclear license statements can cause confusion. Jeffrey Robert Kaufman shares some tips for making your licensing more clear.
1. How to use cron in Linux
Community Moderator David Both gives an explanation of using cron to run regularly-scheduled tasks on your Linux system. If you need to run an command east of midnight, this is the article for you.
If you can read my mind, love, you’ll notice I sprinkled in some Gordon Lightfoot references. Let us know how many you caught in the comments below.
