Top 5 articles for the week of November 3, 2017

Top 5: Linux-based personal finance tools, a Piano-playing Go AI, and more

Take a look back at the week's top articles.

03 Nov 2017 Don Watkins Feed
Top 5 articles for the week of November 3, 2017
Image by : 

opensource.com

This week, we take a look at how the Go programming language is skyrocketing, using Go and Raspberry Pi to create music, and how your cat can be a model for open source community management.

Top 5 posts

5. 3 open source alternatives to MATLAB

MATLAB is a great learning tool, but its code is proprietary. Without access to the source code, there's no way you can extend it for your own use. Opensource.com editor Jason Baker introduces readers to Gnu Octave, Scilab, and Sage, three open source alternatives. Jason also provides links to five other open source tools that may prove useful in your studies.

4. Why Go is skyrocketing in popularity

Jeff Rouse, director of product management at Active State in Vancouver, Canada, brings us an interesting article detailing why interest in the Go programming language has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. The article details how Go is used in data science and how it specifically addresses the needs of developers.

3. How Go and Raspberry Pi power piano-playing AI

Academic scientist Zack Scholl from Edmonton, Canada brings us a fascinating article about the intersection of Python, artificial intelligence, and the Go programming language to create music with a Raspberry Pi.

2. How to get involved with open source if you're a cat

Opensource.com columnist Seth Kenlon gives a metaphoric invitation to join an open source community in this article. You will be sure to enjoy this "claw-some" article on community management and how you can be a catalyst in your organization.

1. 5 open source personal finance tools for Linux

Opensource.com editor Jason Baker lays out five great alternatives to proprietary money management software systems. Be sure to share your own personal favorites in the comments.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Don Watkins - Educator, education technology specialist,  entrepreneur, open source advocate. M.A. in Educational Psychology, MSED in Educational Leadership, Linux system administrator, CCNA, virtualization using Virtual Box. Follow me at @Don_Watkins .
More about me

Recommended reading

Top 5 articles for the week of October 27, 2017
Top 5: Linux pain points, top resume mistakes, and more
We're giving away a Raspberry Pi 3 and great Opensource.com swag
Win a Raspberry Pi 3 and some great Opensource.com swag
Top 5 articles for the week of October 20, 2017
Top 5: Arduino and Raspberry Pi-powered wall art, Linux terminal emulators, and more
Opensource.com Lightning Talks at All Things Open 2017
Opensource.com Lightning Talks at All Things Open 2017
Top 5 articles for the week of October 13, 2017
Top 5: Open source Minecraft alternatives, Perl at 30, container security, and more
Top 5 articles for the week of October 6, 2017
Top 5: Open source Gmail alternatives, managing containers with Ansible, and more

Comment now

Creative Commons License