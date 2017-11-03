Top 5: Linux-based personal finance tools, a Piano-playing Go AI, and more

This week, we take a look at how the Go programming language is skyrocketing, using Go and Raspberry Pi to create music, and how your cat can be a model for open source community management.

Top 5 posts

MATLAB is a great learning tool, but its code is proprietary. Without access to the source code, there's no way you can extend it for your own use. Opensource.com editor Jason Baker introduces readers to Gnu Octave, Scilab, and Sage, three open source alternatives. Jason also provides links to five other open source tools that may prove useful in your studies.

Jeff Rouse, director of product management at Active State in Vancouver, Canada, brings us an interesting article detailing why interest in the Go programming language has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. The article details how Go is used in data science and how it specifically addresses the needs of developers.

Academic scientist Zack Scholl from Edmonton, Canada brings us a fascinating article about the intersection of Python, artificial intelligence, and the Go programming language to create music with a Raspberry Pi.

Opensource.com columnist Seth Kenlon gives a metaphoric invitation to join an open source community in this article. You will be sure to enjoy this "claw-some" article on community management and how you can be a catalyst in your organization.

Opensource.com editor Jason Baker lays out five great alternatives to proprietary money management software systems. Be sure to share your own personal favorites in the comments.