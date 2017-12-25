Top 9 Linux and Raspberry Pi education stories in 2017

Over the course of 2017, Opensource.com shared many ways that Linux and Raspberry Pi are improving education, from preK-12 schools all the way through colleges and universities. We've collected nine of the best articles that show how

Raspberry Pi in the classroom

Linux and open source on the server side

Linux to the rescue: How I introduced my organization to Linux: Jim Hall shares a unique and powerful story about how switching to Linux transformed failure to success at the University of Minnesota. How containers and DevOps transformed Duke University's IT department: Duke University's Chris Collins explains how the university solved its virtual machine sprawl—and changed the IT culture—with containers.

these technologies are influencing teaching and learning, not to mention educational institutions' IT practices. Click through these links to find out how students and teachers are using Raspberry Pi and IT shops are benefiting from Linux.

While these articles show the tremendous progress Raspberry Pi and Linux are bringing to education, there are many other ways schools are using open source to improve how they teach, learn, and run their IT systems. Check out our article on how open source overall is changing education, then let us know in the comments what education topics you'd like to see on Opensource.com in 2018.