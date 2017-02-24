Top 5: Intro to the Linux boot, a primer on the ESP8266 board, and more

In this week's top 5, I highlight an intro to the Linux boot, a primer on the ESP8266 board, Linux command-line tools for data analysis, a Python script to find corrupted images, and open source applications for a Windows machine.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. 6 open source tools I use on my Windows machine

When Jimmy gets a new work computer, it's always a Windows machine. So, he makes quick work of installing these six favorite open source applications.

4. Using Python to find corrupted images

In this tutorial, Jason van Gumster teaches readers how to root out corruption in their image folders with a Python script.

3. 10 command-line tools for data analysis in Linux

Step one: You find some data you want to analyze. Step two? Jason Baker shows us how the command line can be faster and more powerful than a spreadsheet.

2. Internet-enable your microcontroller projects for under $6 with ESP8266

After many hours spent on home, open hardware projects, David Egts shares a primer with readers of the ESP8266 board.

1. An introduction to the Linux boot and startup processes

David Both writes that "understanding the Linux boot and startup processes is important to being able to both configure Linux and to resolving startup issues." Find out what it takes to get your system initialized and ready to run applications.