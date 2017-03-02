Top 5: New Raspberry Pi Zero, MySQL 8 preview, and more

In this week's Top 5, we highlight new Raspberry Pi hardware, programming languages for beginners, MySQL 8, and machine learning.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. Pi Zero Wireless out now for $10

Columnist Ben Nuttall introduces a new member of the Raspberry Pi family. The Pi Zero Wireless is the same Pi Zero you've come to love, with WiFi and Bluetooth.

4. Which is the best programming language for beginners?

Python is the runaway winner in this poll, but there are a lot of great suggestions and discussions in the comments. Be sure to cast your vote, too.

3. MySQL 8 is coming

In this article, Dave Stokes describes some of the big changes coming in MySQL 8. Many new features will be included, so you won't want to miss it.

2. Top 3 machine learning libraries for Python

Machine learning is all the rage these days. Editor Rikki Endsley takes a look at three different Python libraries to help you get started.

1. 3 cool machine learning projects using TensorFlow and the Raspberry Pi

Speaking of machine learning, you don't need the beefiest hardware to get started. Rikki Endsley returns to share five projects using the TensorFlow library to run machine learning applications on Raspberry Pis.