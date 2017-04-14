Top 5: Linux on a Chromebook, building DNS servers, VoIP on Raspberry Pi, and more.

In this week's Top 5, we highlight putting Linux on a Chromebook, building your own DNS name servers, creating a VoIP (voice over IP) solution on a Raspberry Pi, comparing Python and Ruby for web development, and the top five programming languages for DevOps.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. Top 5 programming languages for DevOps

The rise of DevOps has been swift, and the need for a technologist crawling under tiles to plug in cables is no longer critical. A programmatic approach for a continuous integration-based pipeline is where focus is shifting. To help get you started, check out this round-up of the top five programming languages for DevOps and how you can get started learning!

4. Python vs. Ruby: Which is best for web development?

In the world of web development, Python and Ruby are two top contenders for preferred languages. While they do have a lot in common, they differ in their approach and core philosophies. This article puts a light on to Python and Ruby to help you decide what language could suit your needs best.

3. How to install Asterisk on the Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pis can do all sorts of cool tricks, but what about a home or office phone solution? Yup. This article gives a fly-by introduction to Asterisk on the Raspberry Pi, a way you can build a scalable VoIP (voice over IP) for your home, office, or just for fun.

2. Build your own DNS name server on Linux

Continuing where we left off with the Introduction to the DNS (Domain Name System)* article, we go to the next level by building a DNS name server of your own! Learn how to make your own DNS server using BIND in two stages.

1. Running Linux on your Chromebook with GalliumOS

Have a Chromebook or thinking about getting one, but don’t want to give up Linux? It might be easier than you think. With a lean desktop based on Xubuntu, check out how you can get GalliumOS and your favorite open source tools running on a Chromebook in no time.