Which Linux desktop environment do you prefer?

Your desktop environment defines your Linux experience. It's no surprise that many people have developed strong opinions about which environment works best for them.

When we asked this question a couple of years ago, GNOME was the clear winner with KDE in a not-too-distant second. But there were still many users of alternative desktop environments among our readers.

Which desktop environment do you prefer, and why? Let us know in the poll, and tell us the reasons in the comments below.