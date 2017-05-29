About the author
Which Linux desktop environment do you prefer?
With so many different choices available, there's sure to be a Linux desktop environment that meets your needs.
Internet Archive Book Images. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0
Which Linux desktop environment is your favorite?
Your desktop environment defines your Linux experience. It's no surprise that many people have developed strong opinions about which environment works best for them.
When we asked this question a couple of years ago, GNOME was the clear winner with KDE in a not-too-distant second. But there were still many users of alternative desktop environments among our readers.
Which desktop environment do you prefer, and why? Let us know in the poll, and tell us the reasons in the comments below.
At work (computer science) I use : ratpoison
ratposion (tiled WM, excellent for anything that can be operated via mouse)
openbox
Budgie
Been an Enlightenment guy for a long time now. Still am. :)
Well, might not qualify as a DE but I use dwm, http://dwm.suckless.org/. For many years I ran mostly Xfce, which I still install as a base on most systems. However, I have been trying out Gnome on my latest Fedora experiment.
This is always a difficult decision and one I usually cannot stick with for long .. :) If I don't change distro, sometimes I'll just change the desktop environment.
I tend to go between Gnome, Xfce and KDE.
In Gnome I like the Online Account (theoretically, haven't gotten it to fully work yet, but that is coming to KDE as well soon).
KDE is nice and I was surprised when KDE neon clocked in around 700MB when idling. Just some of the apps don't work how I like them compared to some GTK applications.
Unfortunately my systems are not getting any younger so Xfce is my fallback. It's lighter than even KDE (at around 500MB), uses the familiar GTK apps and is more customizable than either of the other two.
Then again, if somebody gave me a more powerful system than I currently have and it came with a distro and a desktop then I would go with THAT for a while.
Xfce. It's light-weight, keyboard friendly.