Top 5: No-nos for Javascript frameworks and Python coding, and more

5. How to turn a Raspberry Pi into an eBook server

Community Moderator Don Watkins tells us how to make digital books available. The Calibre eBook management software makes it easy to set up an eBook server on a Raspberry Pi 3, even in low-connectivity areas

4. An introduction to creating documents in LaTeX

Aaron Cocker is a student studying computing and he tells us that LaTeX is a powerful language for document layouts.

3. Are you a Python coder?

Do you write Python code? Over half of voters say that they program in Python all the time.

2. 3 mistakes to avoid when learning to code in Python

Pete Savage shares mistakes that he made when he was learning Python in the hopes that you won't make them, too.

1. When not to use a JavaScript framework

JavaScript powers many of the most popular websites, and a lot of developers use frameworks to simplify the development process. But Tod Hansmann explains why frameworks aren’t always a good choice.

