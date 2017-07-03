The Opensource.com preview for July

Sysadmin tips, home automation projects, and more in July

The Opensource.com preview for July

03 Jul 2017 Jen Wike Huger (Red Hat) Feed
Sysadmin tips, home automation projects, and more in July
Image credits : 

Nicolas Nova, on Flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0

In July, we'll kick off our sysadmin series that will focus on helpful tools and tips for working in the field. We're also working on bringing you some interesting projects in home automation.

Other series we have our eyes on this year are productivity hacks and UX for open source projects and products.

Then, in August we'll run our annual Back to School series highlighting ways open source tools and programs are being used to help people learn new languages, how to code, your basic reading, writing, and arithmetic... and more. To contribute to the series, get in touch with us.

What do you want to read?

We'd love to hear from you: What issues are top of mind for you? What do you need help with? Who do you want to hear from? Leave me your messages in the comments below to help us bring you the information you want to read on Opensource.com.

Be sure to check out the list we put together of our most popular topics

The Open Org

In June, more than 1,500 people registered to download copies of The Open Organization Guide to IT Culture Change, the fifth book in the Open Organization book series. The open organization community will maintain that incredible momentum in July with even more stories about the way open principles are impacting organizational culture and design today. Next month, open organization Ambassador Ron McFarland will unveil the second part of his two-piece series on cooperation and competition, while Ambassador Allison Matlack offers her advice on career planning in open organizations. The community also welcomes its newest writer, Peter Baumgartner of Lincoln Loop, who will explain the critical role trust plays in open organizations.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Jen Wike Huger - Jen is the Content Manager for Opensource.com. She manages the editorial calendar, manages the editorial team, and coordinates with new and current writers. Follow her on Twitter @jenwike, and see her extended portfolio at Jen.io.
More about me

Recommended reading

Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: No-nos for JavaScript frameworks and Python coding, and more
Enter giveaway for a brand new System76 laptop
We're giving away a System76 Gazelle laptop
Top 5: Getting started with Python, Ansible to manage PostgreSQL, and more
Top 5: Getting started with Python, Ansible to manage PostgreSQL, and more
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Five incorrect ways to exit Vim, Getting started with Go, and more
Highlights for the next iteration of Opensource.com
Highlights from the next iteration of Opensource.com
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Linux hardware, open source tools for college, and more

Comment now

Creative Commons License