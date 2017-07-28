Top 5: 20 Linux commands, Raspberry Pi clock, and more

In this week's top 5, we highlight sysadmins, Raspberry Pi clocks, and more.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. How to use Libraries.io data from millions of open source projects

Benjamin Nickolls shares a project that has metadata on over 25 million open source projects.

4. How to improve your networking monitoring with chat alerts

Conor O’Callaghan gives a step-by-step guide for integrating the Mattermost chat system with a Zabbix monitoring server.

3. How to automate your system administration tasks with Ansible

Steve Ovens is bullish on this popular configuration management tool that makes system administration at scale much simpler.

2. Build a clock for your entertainment center with a Raspberry Pi

Why buy a clock when you can build one instead? Anderson Silva shows you how.

1. 20 Linux commands every sysadmin should know

Rosemary Wang shares commands ranging from the common to the less-common.