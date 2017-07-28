Top 5 articles of the week for June 30

Top 5: 20 Linux commands, Raspberry Pi clock, and more

28 Jul 2017 Ben Cotton Feed
Top 5 articles of the week
Image by : 

opensource.com

In this week's top 5, we highlight sysadmins, Raspberry Pi clocks, and more.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. How to use Libraries.io data from millions of open source projects

Benjamin Nickolls shares a project that has metadata on over 25 million open source projects.

4. How to improve your networking monitoring with chat alerts

Conor O’Callaghan gives a step-by-step guide for integrating the Mattermost chat system with a Zabbix monitoring server.

3. How to automate your system administration tasks with Ansible

Steve Ovens is bullish on this popular configuration management tool that makes system administration at scale much simpler.

2. Build a clock for your entertainment center with a Raspberry Pi

Why buy a clock when you can build one instead? Anderson Silva shows you how.

1. 20 Linux commands every sysadmin should know

Rosemary Wang shares commands ranging from the common to the less-common.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Ben Cotton - Ben Cotton is a meteorologist by training and a high-performance computing engineer by trade. Ben works as a technical evangelist at Cycle Computing. He is a Fedora user and contributor, co-founded a local open source meetup group, and is a member of the Open Source Initiative and a supporter of Software Freedom Conservancy. Find him on Twitter (@FunnelFiasco) or at
More about me

Recommended reading

Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: dwm Linux window manager, why be a sysadmin, and more
Opensource.com's IRC Cheat Sheet
Learn IRC commands with new cheat sheet
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Linux containers evolution, Bash prompt tips, and more
Top 10 and highlights: June review
Top 10 and highlights: June review
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Brewing beer, home automation basics, and more
Sysadmin tips, home automation projects, and more in July
Sysadmin tips, home automation projects, and more in July

Comment now

Creative Commons License