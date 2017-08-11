Top 5: 13 years of OpenStreetMap, Linux-powered guitar amps, and more

Top 5 articles for the week of August 11, 2017

We round up five of the week's most popular articles.

11 Aug 2017 Ben Cotton Feed
In this week's top 5, we take a look at maps, robots, and more!

This week's top articles

5. 6 hardware projects for upgrading your home

When you make your house a little smarter, you’re going to want to use open hardware. Editor Alex Sanchez shares some projects that you can do yourself on your old house.

4. 7 open source Twitter bots to follow

Do you like Twitter, but wish it wasn’t so full of humans? Editor Jason Baker shares some bots you might want to follow or use as inspiration to make your own.

3. How to make a low-cost guitar amp with Linux

Are you having trouble getting your music to go to 11? Seth Kenlon shows you how to turn your computer into a rock and roll machine.

2. Make your own Twitter bot with Python and Raspberry Pi

Community moderator Ben Nuttall shares how you can use a Raspberry Pi and the twython library to write your own Twitter bot. Now you can remind your friends to take out their trash cans every week.

1. 13 amazing maps to celebrate 13 years of OpenStreetMap

Editor Jason Baker shares how this community mapping project has done a lot over the years. And the best part is that no one will yell at you to roll the maps.

Ben Cotton - Ben Cotton is a meteorologist by training and a high-performance computing engineer by trade. Ben works as a technical evangelist at Cycle Computing. He is a Fedora user and contributor, co-founded a local open source meetup group, and is a member of the Open Source Initiative and a supporter of Software Freedom Conservancy.
