Top 5: 13 years of OpenStreetMap, Linux-powered guitar amps, and more

In this week's top 5, we take a look at maps, robots, and more!

This week's top articles

When you make your house a little smarter, you’re going to want to use open hardware. Editor Alex Sanchez shares some projects that you can do yourself on your old house.

Do you like Twitter, but wish it wasn’t so full of humans? Editor Jason Baker shares some bots you might want to follow or use as inspiration to make your own.

Are you having trouble getting your music to go to 11? Seth Kenlon shows you how to turn your computer into a rock and roll machine.

Community moderator Ben Nuttall shares how you can use a Raspberry Pi and the twython library to write your own Twitter bot. Now you can remind your friends to take out their trash cans every week.

Okay, @Jen_Scan, you wanted a trash reminder. Here it is. — Ben Cotton (@FunnelFiasco) August 10, 2017

Editor Jason Baker shares how this community mapping project has done a lot over the years. And the best part is that no one will yell at you to roll the maps.