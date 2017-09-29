Top 5 articles for the week of September 29, 2017

Top 5: Becoming a Go programmer, naming colors with AI, and more

Take a look back at the week's most popular articles.

29 Sep 2017 Don Watkins Feed
Top 5 articles for the week of September 29, 2017
Image by : 

opensource.com

In this week's top 5, we take a look at naming colors with machine learning, the stages of becomming a Go programmer, and more.

This week's top articles

5. Modular documentation: How to make both writers and users happy

Long-time Linux user and open source fan Robert Kratky writes about modular documentation and how it can make life easier for documentation writers and readers. The modular structure makes it possible to present documentation to users in a manner that better targets their needs.

4. Out-of-band management with Redfish and Ansible

Linux system engineer Jose Delarosa explains how to use Red Fish and Ansible to fully automate server management and why this scalable and secure solution is important in today’s data centers.

3. Using machine learning to name colors

Senior software engineer Michael A. Alcorn brings us this fascinating article about how word embeddings can provide interesting relationships between words and colors when used as part of machine learning system.

2. Packet radio lives on through open source software

New writer Tom Karpiniec writes about the intersection of Linux and amateur radio and how this provides a viable communication platform in some parts of the world.

1. The 7 stages of becoming a Go programmer

New writer and Go programmer Daisuke Maki describes his learning journey with the Go programming language. A comment to a coworker led to this seven-stage path to enlightenment.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Don Watkins - Educator, education technology specialist,  entrepreneur, open source advocate. M.A. in Educational Psychology, MSED in Educational Leadership, Linux system administrator, CCNA, virtualization using Virtual Box. Follow me at @Don_Watkins .
More about me

Recommended reading

Top 5 articles for the week of September 22, 2017
Top 5: Emacs and Vim alternatives, Linux cluster admin tips, and more
ZaReason UltraLap 5330
We're giving away a Linux-ready laptop from ZaReason
Top 5 articles for the week of September 15, 2017
Top 5: Coaching football with AI, a guide to logging in Python, and more
Top 10 and highlights: August review
Top 10 and highlights: August review
Top 5 articles for the week of September 8, 2017
Top 5: Cleaning messy datasets, kid-friendly Linux distros, TensorFlow projects, and more
Top 5 articles for the week of September 1, 2017
Top 5: Your first programming language, running Windows apps on Linux, and more

Comment now

Creative Commons License