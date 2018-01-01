Best of Opensource.com 2017: Top 27 articles and resources
Best of Opensource.com 2017: Top 27 articles and resources
2017 can be summed up in seven topics: Linux, Python, sysadmin, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, programming, and DevOps.
In 2017, Opensource.com published more than 1,000 articles and welcomed more than 200 new writers. Let's look back at some reader-favorites from 2017. I've picked the top 22 articles and selected the top five resources we've added to the site this year.
Top 22 open source stories in 2017
- 5 projects for Raspberry Pi at home by Ben Nuttall (community moderator)
- 20 Linux commands every sysadmin should know by Rosemary Wang
- Brewing beer with Linux, Python, and Raspberry Pi by Christopher Aedo
- Top 5 programming languages for DevOps by Chris Saunders (Red Hat)
- 3 cool machine learning projects using TensorFlow and the Raspberry Pi by Rikki Endsley (Red Hat)
- How to build a Raspberry Pi home dashboard by Conor O'Callaghan
- 10 reasons to use Cinnamon as your Linux desktop environment by David Both (community moderator)
- How to set up a personal web server with a Raspberry Pi by Mitchell McLaughlin
- 30 best practices for software development and testing by Michael Foord (Red Hat)
- 4 terminal applications with great command-line UIs by Amjith Ramanujam
- How to unzip a tar.gz file by Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
- Get started with machine learning using Python by Dr. Michael J. Garbade
- 3 mistakes to avoid when learning to code in Python by Pete Savage (Red Hat)
- 4 Python libraries for building great command-line user interfaces by Amjith Ramanujam
- 4 open source tools for sharing files by Scott Nesbitt
- Don't hate COBOL until you've tried it by Walt Mankowski
- 5 Arduino projects to upgrade your car by Alex Sanchez (Red Hat)
- Build your own DNS name server on Linux by David Both (community moderator)
- Why Go is skyrocketing in popularity by Jeff Rouse
- An introduction to the Linux boot and startup processes by David Both (community moderator)
- Grok the GIL: How to write fast and thread-safe Python by A. Jesse
- Top 9 GNOME shell extensions to customize your desktop Linux experience by Jason Baker (Red Hat)
Top five open source resources of 2017
- 5 open source alternatives to Trello
- 3 open source Python GUI frameworks
- Top 3 open source Python IDEs
- 4 open source alternatives to Gmail
- 5 open source alternatives to Slack for team chat
(All resource pages were written by Jason Baker of Red Hat.)
The Opensource.com team is here to help you share your story. You can check out our submission guidelines, email article proposals to us at open@opensource.com, or find us in Freenode IRC #opensource.com. What topics would you like to see on Opensource.com in 2018? Please let us know in the comments.
Best wishes Happy New Year!
1 Comments
Interesting list. How did you choose the stories? You mentioned "reader favourites" - did you normalise for the amount of time on the site? Why 22? (It's not even prime or a power of two!) Interested in the methodology.