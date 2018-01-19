Top 5 articles for the week of January 19, 2018

Top 5: Securing Linux filesystems, a closer look at Pop!_OS, and more

Take a look back at a few of the week's top articles.

19 Jan 2018 Alex Sanchez (Red Hat) Feed 2 comments
In this week's top 5, we take a look at a tool for securing Linux filesystems, an interview with the UX designer of System76's new Pop!_OS, and more. Let's get started!

Top 5 posts

5. How debuggers really work

Ever wonder what's going on under the hood when you use a debugger? Systems software engineer Levente Kurusa previews his linux.conf.au talk, Let's write a debugger, in this insightful article.

4. Analyzing the Linux boot process

As software developer Alison Chaiken points out, understanding systems that are functioning well is great preparation for dealing with inevitable failures. She does just that in this article detailing the steps of the Linux boot process.

3. Google's Kelsey Hightower talks Kubernetes and community

Well-known developer advocate Kelsey Hightower shared his thoughts on the growing popularity of Kubernetes and the important role community plays in the open source project's continued success.

2. Behind the scenes with Pop!_OS Linux

Community moderator Don Watkins chats with Cassidy James Blaede, UX designer of System76's new Linux distro and a co-founder of Elementary OS, in this interesting interview.

1. Securing the Linux filesystem with Tripwire

Though Linux is considered to be more secure than Windows and MacOS, it's still vulnerable to rootkits and other variants of malware. In this article, Michael Kwaku Aboagye takes a quick look at Tripwire, a GPLv2-licensed tool that can beef up the security of Linux filesystems.

Honorable mention: Cast your vote for our 2018 Reader's Choice Award

Celebrate our eight-year anniversary by voting for our Reader's Choice Award! Voting ends Wednesday, January 24.

Alex Sanchez
2 Comments

SeabassG33
Seabassg33 on 19 Jan 2018

Great roundup post. Especially for someone new to the community that is looking for recommended readings. :)

Don Watkins
Don Watkins on 19 Jan 2018

Great job Alex! Didn't expect to make the Top 5 but happy to be there.

