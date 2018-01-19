Top 5 articles for the week of January 19, 2018
Top 5: Securing Linux filesystems, a closer look at Pop!_OS, and more
Take a look back at a few of the week's top articles.
In this week's top 5, we take a look at a tool for securing Linux filesystems, an interview with the UX designer of System76's new Pop!_OS, and more. Let's get started!
Top 5 posts
5. How debuggers really work
Ever wonder what's going on under the hood when you use a debugger? Systems software engineer Levente Kurusa previews his linux.conf.au talk, Let's write a debugger, in this insightful article.
4. Analyzing the Linux boot process
As software developer Alison Chaiken points out, understanding systems that are functioning well is great preparation for dealing with inevitable failures. She does just that in this article detailing the steps of the Linux boot process.
3. Google's Kelsey Hightower talks Kubernetes and community
Well-known developer advocate Kelsey Hightower shared his thoughts on the growing popularity of Kubernetes and the important role community plays in the open source project's continued success.
2. Behind the scenes with Pop!_OS Linux
Community moderator Don Watkins chats with Cassidy James Blaede, UX designer of System76's new Linux distro and a co-founder of Elementary OS, in this interesting interview.
1. Securing the Linux filesystem with Tripwire
Though Linux is considered to be more secure than Windows and MacOS, it's still vulnerable to rootkits and other variants of malware. In this article, Michael Kwaku Aboagye takes a quick look at Tripwire, a GPLv2-licensed tool that can beef up the security of Linux filesystems.
Honorable mention: Cast your vote for our 2018 Reader's Choice Award
Celebrate our eight-year anniversary by voting for our Reader's Choice Award! Voting ends Wednesday, January 24.
Great roundup post. Especially for someone new to the community that is looking for recommended readings. :)
Great job Alex! Didn't expect to make the Top 5 but happy to be there.