Top 5: Securing Linux filesystems, a closer look at Pop!_OS, and more

In this week's top 5, we take a look at a tool for securing Linux filesystems, an interview with the UX designer of System76's new Pop!_OS, and more. Let's get started!

Top 5 posts

Ever wonder what's going on under the hood when you use a debugger? Systems software engineer Levente Kurusa previews his linux.conf.au talk, Let's write a debugger, in this insightful article.

As software developer Alison Chaiken points out, understanding systems that are functioning well is great preparation for dealing with inevitable failures. She does just that in this article detailing the steps of the Linux boot process.

Well-known developer advocate Kelsey Hightower shared his thoughts on the growing popularity of Kubernetes and the important role community plays in the open source project's continued success.

Community moderator Don Watkins chats with Cassidy James Blaede, UX designer of System76's new Linux distro and a co-founder of Elementary OS, in this interesting interview.

Though Linux is considered to be more secure than Windows and MacOS, it's still vulnerable to rootkits and other variants of malware. In this article, Michael Kwaku Aboagye takes a quick look at Tripwire, a GPLv2-licensed tool that can beef up the security of Linux filesystems.

Celebrate our eight-year anniversary by voting for our Reader's Choice Award! Voting ends Wednesday, January 24.