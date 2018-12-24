The most popular articles on agile in 2018

2018 featured some fantastic content for agile aficionados, see the top ones and a few you may have missed.

24 Dec 2018 Jen Krieger (Red Hat)
Looking back with binoculars
Image by : 

Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0

x

2018 featured some fantastic content for agile aficionados, from techniques and tricks to run more focused and outcome-driven retrospectives to how Coding Dojos gave agilists a new perspective.

Here’s our list of the top five most-read agile articles in 2018 (plus a few you might have missed):

Articles you might have missed

Top 5 agile articles from 2018

Top 7 open source project management tools for agile teams

Top 7 open source project management tools for agile teams

In this roundup of open source project management tools, we look at software that helps support...
magnifying glass on computer screen, finding a bug in the code

5 signs you are doing continuous testing wrong

In the last few years, many companies have made large investments to automate every step of...
a big flag flying in a sea of other flags, teamwork

What is agile?

Forget everything you've ever learned about agile development.

8 unusual FOSS tools for agile teams

Learn about 8 simple ways to organize your thoughts and promote team communication.
Who does agile really benefit?

Who does agile really benefit?

Are agile and related methodologies truly benefiting everyone on the team?

