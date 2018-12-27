The mantra for this year's sysadmin: Work smarter, not harder

These top articles cover containers, monitoring, networking, and more. Plus, learn how to be lazy.

Ben Cotton
Being a systems administrator is not an easy job. Sysadmins often have to design, build, monitor, and maintain a large array of disparate services running on a patchwork of platforms. Most sysadmins come into the field by happy accident, so they sometimes lack formal, organized training on the toolsets.

With these high demands and uneven starting points, it's no wonder that many of 2018's top sysadmin articles on Opensource.com take a look at tools sysadmins may already be familiar with. Most Linux admins already have some familiarity with the Bash shell, but it has a lot of configuration options. Who has time to explore them all? And most sysadmins know networking, but there's always something new to learn there, too.

But this year's articles aren't just about leveling current sysadmins' knowledge. The abstractions provided by containers and serverless environments mean that developers sometimes end up being their own sysadmins. This year's best articles are valuable whether you're a developer learning to administer your environment or a sysadmin looking for more insight on the cutting edge of modern computing.

Top 10 sysadmin tools, guides, and how to's

10 killer tools for the admin in a hurry

Administering networks and systems can get very stressful when the workload piles up. Nobody really...
A sysadmin's guide to containers

What you need to know to understand how containers work.
A sysadmin's guide to network management

A reference list of Linux utilities and commands makes managing servers and networks easier.
How to use Ansible to patch systems and install applications

Learn how to save time doing updates with the Ansible IT automation engine.

A sysadmin's guide to Bash

Tips and tricks for making the Bash shell work better for you.
4 open source monitoring tools

Here's what you need to know about time-series data and metrics aggregation tools.
A sysadmin's guide to Ansible: How to simplify tasks

There are many ways to automate common sysadmin tasks with Ansible. Here are several of them.

7 open source platforms to get started with serverless computing

Serverless computing is transforming traditional software development. These open source platforms...
3 open source log aggregation tools

How is metrics aggregation different from log aggregation? Can’t logs include metrics? Can’t log...
How to be the lazy sysadmin

Work smarter, not harder, and still do your job well.

Topics

SysAdmin
Best of Opensource.com

Ben Cotton is a meteorologist by training, but weather makes a great hobby. Ben works as a the Fedora Program Manager at Red Hat. He co-founded a local open source meetup group, and is a member of the Open Source Initiative and a supporter of Software Freedom Conservancy.
"Gears" by Andrew Magill is licensed under CC BY 2.0
