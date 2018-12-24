The definitive pronunciation guide for kubectl

If you've ever labored over how to pronounce unpronounceable IT terms, H. "Waldo" Grunenwald has your back.

In his humorous Lightning Talk at All Things Open 2018, "'kubectl': The definitive pronunciation guide," Waldo offers over a dozen ways to pronounce "kubectl" before landing on the right answer.

Want to know how to say it? Watch Waldo's talk.

