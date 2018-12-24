Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
The definitive pronunciation guide for kubectl | Opensource.com
The definitive pronunciation guide for kubectl
Want to know the right way to say 'kubeclt'? Watch this All Things Open talk.
Get the newsletter
If you've ever labored over how to pronounce unpronounceable IT terms, H. "Waldo" Grunenwald has your back.
In his humorous Lightning Talk at All Things Open 2018, "'kubectl': The definitive pronunciation guide," Waldo offers over a dozen ways to pronounce "kubectl" before landing on the right answer.
Want to know how to say it? Watch Waldo's talk.
Comment now