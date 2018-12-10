Fun on the Linux command-line, Ansible, DevOps, best books, and more

Here's what was hot with Opensource.com readers last week.

10 Dec 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
The first few installments in our 24 days of fun Linux command-line tricks dominated our top 10 list last week. 

Do you have a suggestion for the list? Leave a comment on one of the articles or shoot us a note: open@opensource.com.

Linux toy: tetris

Play Tetris at your Linux terminal

Recreate the magic of the 1980s with everyone's favorite tile-matching game, Tetris.

Testing Ansible roles with Molecule

Learn how to automate your verifications using Python.
Linux toy: cowsay

Have a cow at the Linux command line

Welcome to the fourth day of the Linux command-line toys advent calendar. If this is your first...
Linux toy: nyancat

Take a break at the Linux command line with Nyan Cat

Rainbows, Pop-Tarts, and cats in space: What more could you want at your terminal?

Blueprint for a team with a DevOps mindset

Culture is the greatest challenge when embarking on a DevOps transformation.
Linux toy: cal

Plan your own holiday calendar at the Linux command line

Link commands together to build a colorful calendar, and then whisk it away in a snowstorm.
open book pages

Gift a book: 8 Linux and open source recommendations

Regardless of the reason or the season, these eight books are ones you'll want to give and receive.
Linux toy: fortune

How to bring good fortune to your Linux terminal

Bring quotes and quips to the command line with the fortune utility.
Linux toy: lolcat

Bring some color to your Linux terminal with lolcat

With this simple utility, you can add a rainbow of color to the output of any program you want.
web development and design, desktop and browser

How to view XML files in a web browser

Turn XML files into something more useful.

Opensource.com community

