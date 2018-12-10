Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Fun on the Linux command-line, Ansible, DevOps, best books, and more
Fun on the Linux command-line, Ansible, DevOps, best books, and more
Here's what was hot with Opensource.com readers last week.
Get the newsletter
The first few installments in our 24 days of fun Linux command-line tricks dominated our top 10 list last week.
Do you have a suggestion for the list? Leave a comment on one of the articles or shoot us a note: open@opensource.com.
Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.
Comment now