Top 5: SpaceX, drone projects, vi tips, and more

Take a quick look back at highlights from this week.

16 Feb 2018 Ben Cotton
Image by : 

opensource.com

Since Valentine's Day was earlier this week, I thought we'd focus on love. There's plenty to love in this week's top 5, so let's take a look. And before you go, be sure to enter to win a Mycroft Mark 1 voice assistant.

Top 5 posts

5. Top 11 vi tips and tricks

Archit Modi shares some ways to make your use of vi a little more poetic.

4. Everything I know about open source I learned from SpaceX

Community moderator Ben Cotton explains how lighting rockets on fire is a lot like lighting the hearts of your open source community on fire. Figuratively, of course.

3. Your DevOps attempt will fail without these 7 departments buying in

It’ll take more than just flowers and chocolates to win the hearts of key departments. Dan Barker explains how you can make love last.

2. 8 open source drone projects

Editor Jason Baker publishes an update to a popular article. If you want your drone to fly like Cupid, this is the article for you.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Ben Cotton - Ben Cotton is a meteorologist by training and a high-performance computing engineer by trade. Ben works as a product marketing manger at Microsoft Azure focused on high performance computing. He is a Fedora user and contributor, co-founded a local open source meetup group, and is a member of the Open Source Initiative and a supporter of Software Freedom Conservancy.
More about me

3 Comments

Don Watkins
Don Watkins on 16 Feb 2018

Excellent! You rock!

bcotton
Ben Cotton on 16 Feb 2018

Thanks, Don. You're too kind!

Don Watkins
Don Watkins on 16 Feb 2018

I liked it because you brought a fresh new look and I loved the conversation with Alex at the end.

Creative Commons License