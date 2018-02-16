Top 5: SpaceX, drone projects, vi tips, and more

Since Valentine's Day was earlier this week, I thought we'd focus on love. There's plenty to love in this week's top 5, so let's take a look. And before you go, be sure to enter to win a Mycroft Mark 1 voice assistant.

Top 5 posts

Archit Modi shares some ways to make your use of vi a little more poetic.

Community moderator Ben Cotton explains how lighting rockets on fire is a lot like lighting the hearts of your open source community on fire. Figuratively, of course.

It’ll take more than just flowers and chocolates to win the hearts of key departments. Dan Barker explains how you can make love last.

Editor Jason Baker publishes an update to a popular article. If you want your drone to fly like Cupid, this is the article for you.

