Open source news roundup for February 16, 2018
Top 5: SpaceX, drone projects, vi tips, and more
Take a quick look back at highlights from this week.
Since Valentine's Day was earlier this week, I thought we'd focus on love. There's plenty to love in this week's top 5, so let's take a look. And before you go, be sure to enter to win a Mycroft Mark 1 voice assistant.
Top 5 posts
5. Top 11 vi tips and tricks
Archit Modi shares some ways to make your use of vi a little more poetic.
4. Everything I know about open source I learned from SpaceX
Community moderator Ben Cotton explains how lighting rockets on fire is a lot like lighting the hearts of your open source community on fire. Figuratively, of course.
3. Your DevOps attempt will fail without these 7 departments buying in
It’ll take more than just flowers and chocolates to win the hearts of key departments. Dan Barker explains how you can make love last.
2. 8 open source drone projects
Editor Jason Baker publishes an update to a popular article. If you want your drone to fly like Cupid, this is the article for you.
3 Comments
Excellent! You rock!
Thanks, Don. You're too kind!
I liked it because you brought a fresh new look and I loved the conversation with Alex at the end.