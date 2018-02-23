Top 5: Perl hashes and arrays, landing a Linux day job, and more

In this week's top 5, we take a look at Perl, wikis, what the Grateful Dead has to do with Creative Commons, and more.

Community moderator Ruth Holloway gets us back to basics with an introduction to two important parts of Perl. If you're interested in getting started with Perl, you need to read this article.

Phil Estes tells the tale of how he took his hobby and went pro with it. May we all be so lucky.

Need a private wiki on your desktop? Community moderator Scott Nesbitt shows you how it's done with Zim.

Disruption in school will usually get you sent to the principal's office. But community moderator Don Watkins tells us how open educational resources are making a good disruption.

The Grateful Dead didn't just make music, they made it so people could share music. Matthew Helmke connects the dots from the Dead to Creative Commons.