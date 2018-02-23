Top 5 articles for the week of February 23, 2018

Top 5: Perl hashes and arrays, landing a Linux day job, and more

Take a quick look back at the week's best articles.

23 Feb 2018 Ben Cotton Feed 4 comments
Open source news roundup for February 23, 2018
In this week's top 5, we take a look at Perl, wikis, what the Grateful Dead has to do with Creative Commons, and more.

5. Perl hashes and arrays: the basics

Community moderator Ruth Holloway gets us back to basics with an introduction to two important parts of Perl. If you're interested in getting started with Perl, you need to read this article.

4. How Linux became my job

Phil Estes tells the tale of how he took his hobby and went pro with it. May we all be so lucky.

3. Create a wiki on your Linux desktop with Zim

Need a private wiki on your desktop? Community moderator Scott Nesbitt shows you how it's done with Zim.

2. SUNY math professor makes the case for free and open educational resources

Disruption in school will usually get you sent to the principal's office. But community moderator Don Watkins tells us how open educational resources are making a good disruption.

1. How the Grateful Dead were a precursor to Creative Commons licensing

The Grateful Dead didn't just make music, they made it so people could share music. Matthew Helmke connects the dots from the Dead to Creative Commons.

About the author

Ben Cotton - Ben Cotton is a meteorologist by training and a high-performance computing engineer by trade. Ben works as a product marketing manger at Microsoft Azure focused on high performance computing. He is a Fedora user and contributor, co-founded a local open source meetup group, and is a member of the Open Source Initiative and a supporter of Software Freedom Conservancy. Find him on Twitter (@FunnelFiasco) or at... more about Ben Cotton
Don Watkins
Don Watkins on 23 Feb 2018

You did another great job! What a great idea.

bcotton
Ben Cotton on 23 Feb 2018

Thanks, Don! I think it was Jeff that inspired it when I used that phone on our quarterly call a few weeks ago.

ScottNesbitt
Scott Nesbitt on 23 Feb 2018

Brings a whole new meaning to phoning it in. Nice work!

bcotton
Ben Cotton on 23 Feb 2018

Thanks, Scott!

