How to create a cron job with Kubernetes on a Raspberry Pi

One of the reasons I stood up a Kubernetes cluster on Raspberry Pis in my house was because I wanted to gain savings by not running high-available, redundant infrastructure in the cloud. Kubernetes provides high availability by design. The possibilities that this capability offers are pretty awesome. Need a web server to run constantly? Build a container and throw it in the Kubernetes cluster. Need a service available all the time? Package it and ship it to the Kubernetes cluster.

Legacy systems

I have four old Raspberry Pi boxes doing various things here in the office. They do a single task fine, but I have over-extended one of the first-generation Raspberry Pis. I’d like to deprecate the older Raspberry Pis as they are no longer effective. To do that, I need to move the workloads (like a cloud migration). One thing I have no shortage of running on these Raspberry Pi boxes are cron jobs. I have a cron for almost everything I do: Monitoring, updating web apps, detecting changes in domain name configurations, etc.

k8s jobs and cron jobs

Kubernetes has the concept of jobs. To quote the official jobs documentation , "A job creates one or more pods and ensures that a specified number of them successfully terminate." If you have a pod that needs to run until completion, no matter what, a Kubernetes job is for you. Think of a job as a batch processor.

Kubernetes cron jobs are a relatively new thing. But I am ecstatic that this is a standard feature in modern Kubernetes clusters. It means that I can tell the cluster one time that I want a job to run at certain times. Since cron jobs build on top of the existing job functionality, I know that the job will be run to completion. The job will run on one of the six nodes I have in my Kubernetes cluster. Even if a pod is destroyed mid-job, it will spin up on another node and run there. High-available cron jobs have been a beast I’ve tried to slay many times. This problem is now solved, and all I have to do is implement it.

The implementation of Kubernetes cron jobs is like many other things with Kubernetes: YAML. There are a few projects to help with wrangling your YAML (ksonnet, for example), but that is a discussion for another article. For now, let’s put together a Dockerfile and a Kubernetes configuration file.

Use case

I moved my newsletter, DevOps'ish, off of Medium and onto Netlify with Hugo as a static site generator. This makes for a very fast and easy-to-manage website. But the one piece of functionality lost in the move is the ability to schedule posts. Netlify provides a build hook that will trigger builds when called. I can write the newsletter and set it to a date in the future. Hugo, by default, will not publish articles unless a build is completed after the specified date. Calling the build hook URL via curl with a cron job is a way to implement scheduled posts with Hugo on Netlify.

Dockerfile

The Dockerfile is pretty simple. Pull from alpine:latest , install curl , and run a curl command. But I don’t want the build hook URL exposed in the Dockerfile. Loading the URL as a variable via a Kubernetes secret is advisable. Do this so that the artifacts have no sensitive data and they can be shared publicly. Here is the Dockerfile:

FROM alpine:latest



LABEL maintainer="Chris Short <chris@chrisshort.net>"



RUN set -x \

&& apk update \

&& apk upgrade \

&& apk add --no-cache curl



ENTRYPOINT [ "/bin/sh", "-c" ]



CMD [ "/usr/bin/curl -vvv -X POST -d '' ${URL}" ]



​

Docker build

As my Kubernetes cluster runs on Raspberry Pi, I make sure to pull this Dockerfile down to a Raspberry Pi dev box and build it there:

docker build -t devopsish-netlify-cron .

The name is whatever you want it to be. I will likely rename this netlify-curl or some other more appropriate name when I’m ready.

Docker registry

The next step is to add the image to a Docker registry. I thought about running a Docker registry in the Kubernetes cluster itself, but then I realized Google Container Registry (GCR) is a thing. Since I have a fair amount of stuff in Google Cloud, I decided to use GCR for simplicity and availability (also that whole “state inside Kubernetes” thing).

Heptio has a great guide titled Google Cloud Registry (GCR) with external Kubernetes. If you are going to use GCR with an external Kubernetes cluster, I highly recommend reading this first. Once GCR is configured, your Kubernetes cluster is configured to use GCR, and the container is built, you need to tag it for GCR:

docker tag devopsish-netlify-cron gcr.io/chrisshort-net/devopsish-netlify-cron

Then push the newly tagged container image to GCR:

gcloud docker -- push gcr.io/chrisshort-net/devopsish-netlify-cron:latest

Kubernetes secret

As previously mentioned, the next piece will be the Kubernetes secret. There are a lot of ways to skin the k8s secret cat. Secrets can be loaded one time via command line or by applying a configuration file. I chose the configuration file method because I will save them in 1Password, then delete them. The secret file will look something like this:

apiVersion: v1

kind: Secret

metadata:

name: devopish-build-hook

type: Opaque

data:

url: [REDACTED]

The redacted URL string will be the Netlify build hook URL. As this is an opaque secret, the string will need to be base64-encoded:

echo -n "<SECRET>" | base64

Once the base64 string is added to the file, apply it:

kubectl apply -f secret.yml

Cron job configuration

Piecing together the Kubernetes cron job configuration file is relatively easy. 'Schedule' is a required field, and if you’re familiar with cron, it will look identical to the cron format string.

apiVersion: batch/v1beta1

kind: CronJob

metadata:

name: devopsish-netlify-cronjob

spec:

schedule: "1 2-14 * * 0-1,5-6"

jobTemplate:

spec:

template:

spec:

imagePullSecrets:

- name: gcr-secret

containers:

- name: devopsish-netlify-cronjob

image: gcr.io/chrisshort-net/devopsish-netlify-cron:latest

env:

- name: URL

valueFrom:

secretKeyRef:

name: devopish-build-hook

key: url

restartPolicy: OnFailure

One pitfall I experienced is Kubernetes uses UTC exclusively. Make sure you take that into account when you’re creating your schedule.

Here is what the Kubernetes configuration file is specifying:

Create a cron job named devopsish-netlify-cronjob Schedule it to run the first minute of every hour from 0200 to 1400 UTC on Sunday, Monday, Friday, and Saturday Pull the image from gcr.io/chrisshort-net/devopsish-netlify-cron:latest using the provided secrets for gcr Set an environment based off the URL key in the secret named devopish-build-hook Run container on cron job schedule

Apply the configuration file, and you’re off to the races:

kubectl apply -f devopsish-netlify-cronjob.yml

Conclusion

Voilà! You have built a Docker container, deployed the image to Google Container Registry, configured the Kubernetes cluster to pull images from GCR, created a secret to store the build hook, and created the cron job. If everything works okay, the following command should show an active cron job:

cshort@michiganjfrog ~> kubectl get cronjob

NAME SCHEDULE SUSPEND ACTIVE LAST SCHEDULE AGE

devopsish-netlify-cronjob 1 2-14 * * 0-1,5-6 False 0 8h 2d

Now go celebrate your high-availability, damn-near-guaranteed-to-run-every-time Kubernetes cron job. Congratulations!

This article was originally posted on Chris Short's blog. Reposted with permission.