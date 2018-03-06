Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Opensource.com weekly Top 10: February 19-25
Linux, Python, Ansible, Raspberry Pi, and more must-reads from last week
Our most popular articles for the week of February 19-25 covered the command line, Linux distros and tools, using Pipenv, managing workstation configurations with Ansible, and more.
Each week the Opensource.com team looks back at highlights from the previous week and shares the list with our community moderators. This week, we decided to throw this list onto the site and see what readers think.
Here's what readers were most excited about the week of February 19-25:
- 'Getting to Done' on the Linux command line, by Kevin Sonney
- Why Python devs should use Pipenv, by Lacey Williams Henschel and Jeff Triplett
- Why I fell in love with Antergos Linux, by Adam Worth
- How to manage your workstation configuration with Ansible, by Jay LaCroix
- How to set up a computer lab for less than $1500 with Raspberry Pi, by Stephan Tetzel
- 5 open source software tools for supply chain management, by Jason Baker
- How to block local spoofed addresses using the Linux firewall, by Michael Kwaku Aboagye
- Top 7 open source project management tools for agile teams, by Opensource.com
- Announcing the 2017 Open Source Yearbook: Download now, by Rikki Endsley
- How to hire the right DevOps talent, by Stanislav Ivaschenko
