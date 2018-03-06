Opensource.com weekly Top 10: February 19-25

Linux, Python, Ansible, Raspberry Pi, and more must-reads from last week

Our most popular articles for the week of February 19-25 covered the command line, Linux distros and tools, using Pipenv, managing workstation configurations with Ansible, and more.

Rikki Endsley 06 Mar 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Top 10 bowling pins
Image by : 
George Eastman House and Internet Archive Book Images. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0

Each week the Opensource.com team looks back at highlights from the previous week and shares the list with our community moderators. This week, we decided to throw this list onto the site and see what readers think.

Here's what readers were most excited about the week of February 19-25:

  1. 'Getting to Done' on the Linux command line, by Kevin Sonney
  2. Why Python devs should use Pipenv, by Lacey Williams Henschel and Jeff Triplett
  3. Why I fell in love with Antergos Linux, by Adam Worth
  4. How to manage your workstation configuration with Ansible, by Jay LaCroix
  5. How to set up a computer lab for less than $1500 with Raspberry Pi, by Stephan Tetzel
  6. 5 open source software tools for supply chain management, by Jason Baker
  7. How to block local spoofed addresses using the Linux firewall, by Michael Kwaku Aboagye
  8. Top 7 open source project management tools for agile teams, by Opensource.com
  9. Announcing the 2017 Open Source Yearbook: Download now, by Rikki Endsley
  10. How to hire the right DevOps talent, by Stanislav Ivaschenko

Is a weekly Top 10 roundup a feature you'd like added to the site? Let us know in the comments below, or send feedback to open@opensource.com. Another way to stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com is to subscribe to our highlights newsletter.

Also, check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!

