Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
How Netflix handles failovers, Anaconda Python, Linux command-line tricks, Python datetime libraries, Jenkins, microservices, and more
How Netflix handles failovers, Anaconda, Linux command-line tricks, Python datetime libraries, GDPR, microservices, and more
With more than 12,000 page views, Amjith Ramanujam's article on how Netflix does failovers in 7 minutes flat was our runaway hit last week.
Get the newsletter
With more than 12,000 page views, Amjith Ramanujam's article on how Netflix does failovers in 7 minutes flat was our runaway hit last week. Do you have a story about how your organization ensures maximum uptime? Share your organization's story with Opensource.com readers.
Here's a look back at the most popular articles from the week of April 16-22:
- How Netflix does failovers in 7 minutes flat, by Amjith Ramanujam
- Getting started with Anaconda Python for data science, by Don Watkins
- Using less to view text files at the Linux command line, by Scott Nesbitt
- Running Jenkins builds in containers, by Balazs Szeti
- Understanding metrics and monitoring with Python, by Amit Saha
- 5 guiding principles you should know before you design a microservice, by Jake Lumetta
- 6 Python datetime libraries, by Lacey Williams Henschel and Jeff Triplett
- How will the GDPR impact open source communities?, by Robin Muilwijk
- A handy way to add free books to your eReader, by Greg Pittman
- Win a full year of fun electronics projects in our AdaBox giveawa, by Alex Sanchez
LISA18 CFP now open
The CFP for LISA18 is open, and Brendan Gregg (Netflix) and I will co-chair this year's event, which will be held Oct 29-31 in downtown Nashville. Do you have something to say about the present and future of Ops? If so, send in your talk proposal by May 24th. Follow LISA on Twitter to stay updated on deadlines and announcements. If you have questions or feedback, contact us at lisa18chairs@usenix.org.
Last call! All Things Open CFP "Office Hours" today
The All Things Open CFP closes Tuesday, April 24 at 11:59pm EST. To get help on your talk proposal today, join us for our final "office hours" session starting at 5PM EST.
Win a year of AdaBox
AdaBox is a US$ 60 per quarter service that delivers hand-picked Adafruit products, unique collectibles, and exclusive discounts to your door. Enter by Sunday, April 29 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time for a chance to win.
Free 2017 Open Source Yearbook download
Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.
Call for articles
We want to see your programming and Linux command-line tricks story ideas. Send article proposals, along with brief outlines, to rikki@opensource.com.
Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.
Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!
Comment now