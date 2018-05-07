Top 10 April must-reads: Git tips, essential Linux commands, how Netflix does failovers, and more

Opensource.com brought in 823,621 unique visitors, a new all-time record, who generated 1,323,446 page views in April, also a new all-time record. We published 96 articles this month, and welcomed 28 new authors. Almost 65% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community, and our community moderators contributed 26 articles.

We also published a bunch of articles in our Linuxfest Northwest, PyCon, and Red Hat Summit series. Check out those to preview what to expect this week at PyCon and Red Hat Summit.

Top 10 articles published in April

