April 2018 Opensource.com Monthly Report

Top 10 April must-reads: Git tips, essential Linux commands, how Netflix does failovers, and more

Opensource.com sets new page view and unique visitor records in April. Read our top 10 articles to see why.

07 May 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Opensource.com brought in 823,621 unique visitors, a new all-time record, who generated 1,323,446 page views in April, also a new all-time record. We published 96 articles this month, and welcomed 28 new authors. Almost 65% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community, and our community moderators contributed 26 articles.

We also published a bunch of articles in our Linuxfest NorthwestPyCon, and Red Hat Summit series. Check out those to preview what to expect this week at PyCon and Red Hat Summit.

Top 10 articles published in April

  1. 13 Git tips for Git's 13th birthday, by John SJ Anderson
  2. 10 commands every Linux user should know, by Sam Bocetta
  3. How Netflix does failovers in 7 minutes flat, by Amjith Ramanujam
  4. Understanding Linux filesystems: ext4 and beyond, by Jim Salter
  5. OpenGL bindings for Bash, by Michael Conrad
  6. CPU utilization is wrong, by Brendan Gregg (video)
  7. Top 9 open source ERP systems to consider, by Opensource.com and Scott Nesbitt
  8. Linux computer maker to move manufacturing to the U.S., by Don Watkins
  9. An introduction to Python bytecode, by James Bennett
  10. The current state of Linux video editing 2018, by Seth Kenlon

