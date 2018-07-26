What do you do when an application isn't packaged for your Linux distro?

Software isn't always born ready-to-install. A package maintainer does the work to make sure each release works with your Linux distribution.

26 Jul 2018
When a program isn't packaged for my distro, I...

Package managers make life so easy that many of us have forgotten what things were like in the olden days when getting a piece of software to work with your system was a real test of patience and endurance.

But even so, not every piece of software comes readily packaged for your distribution of choice. Maybe you're lucky and it's a single file binary (from a trusted, verifiable source only, we hope!). Maybe it's a .tar.gz file that you simply need to decompress. Perhaps it comes as a Flatpak or Snap file which will work across distributions. Or maybe you're going to end up compiling from source. May the dependency gods smile upon your efforts!

Whatever you decide to do, we hope it brings a little bit of appreciation for the hard work that the package maintainers who keep your Linux distribution do every day in order to make the consumption of software easier.

Every time you yum, dnf, zypper, apt, apt-get, or pacman, we hope you'll take a moment to be thankful for the tireless packagers, and maybe everyone once in a while, wish them a thank you.

5 Comments

lightweight
Lightweight on 26 Jul 2018

I must admit, in the Debian/Ubuntu/Mint (deb) universe, I'm surprised how seldom it happens. Usually, there're only a couple apps I need to install outside of the default repos, and for all but one or two, they're PPAs...

Alexander
Alexander on 26 Jul 2018

I am asking myself why did I decide to use Linux everytime I cannot find package.

sethkenlon
Seth Kenlon on 26 Jul 2018

Missing from the poll:
[X] Package it for myself, locally

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 26 Jul 2018

Building from source is a skill that most should pick up, even if you rarely do it. This is part of the built-in power of Linux. Something else you get from building yourself can be quick fixes for problems you identify. For some projects, you may report a problem one day, and it's fixed a day to two later. Not only have you gotten around the problem, you've become part of the development team making the project better for everyone.

alanfd_oss
Alan Formy-Duval on 26 Jul 2018

Absolutely! Being able to build software can teach every user to understand more deeply how it works. Quite often, a package is built in a generic fashion in order to service the wider user base. Subsequently, these builds might lack certain options or optimizations. A sysadmin or engineer should know how to build in order to optimize to their specific needs.

