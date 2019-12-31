10 Ansible resources to accelerate your automation skills

This year saw a wide range of really helpful Ansible articles. Whether you are just starting out with Ansible or a seasoned pro, there is something for everyone here to learn from.

A good number of these articles are worthy of your bookmarking and perhaps a cron (or maybe a Tower/AWX job) reminder to reread them periodically.

If you are new to Ansible, start with the following articles:

The remainder of these articles cover more advanced topics like Windows management, testing, hardware, cloud, and containers—and even a case study in managing the demands of tech-curious children.

I hope you enjoyed this Ansible year as much as I did. Never stop learning!

Let us know if you had a favorite Ansible article this year and why in the comments.