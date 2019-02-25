A quickstart guide to Ansible

Many great tools have come and gone over the years. But none of them have made an impact as large as the one that Ansible has made in the IT automation space. From servers to networks to public cloud providers to serverless to Kubernetes… Ansible has a lot of use cases.

"The Ansible Automation for Sysadmins Guide" was created to help celebrate Ansible's 7th birthday this year!

Whether you recently read the Ansible Getting Started doc and are just beginning your Ansible journey or have been going at it for quite some time, this book—much like the Ansible community—offers a little something for everyone.

We hope to spark your imagination about what you can automate next. Here's to seven years of Ansible!

Download the Ansible Automation for SysAdmins guide

What to read next