A quickstart guide to Ansible

A quickstart guide to Ansible

Download the Ansible Automation for SysAdmins guide.

25 Feb 2019 Chris Short (Red Hat, Community Moderator) Feed
A quickstart guide to Ansible
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Many great tools have come and gone over the years. But none of them have made an impact as large as the one that Ansible has made in the IT automation space. From servers to networks to public cloud providers to serverless to Kubernetes… Ansible has a lot of use cases.

"The Ansible Automation for Sysadmins Guide" was created to help celebrate Ansible's 7th birthday this year!

Whether you recently read the Ansible Getting Started doc and are just beginning your Ansible journey or have been going at it for quite some time, this book—much like the Ansible community—offers a little something for everyone.

We hope to spark your imagination about what you can automate next. Here's to seven years of Ansible!

Download the Ansible Automation for SysAdmins guide

What to read next

Key information for automating your data center with Ansible.

Tips for success when getting started with Ansible

Key information for automating your data center with Ansible.
Jose Delarosa

Topics

Ansible
DevOps

About the author

Chris Short - Red Hat Ansible | CNCF Ambassador | DevOps | opensource.com Community Moderator | Writes devopsish.com | Partially Disabled USAF Veteran | He/Him
More about me

Contributors

Jose Delarosa
Jairo da Silva Junior
Jonathan Lozada De La Matta
Ryan Scott Brown
Daniel Oh

Recommended reading

Top 5 articles of the week on Opensource.com
5 things to master to be a DevOps engineer

Deploy InfluxDB and Grafana on Kubernetes to collect Twitter stats
Analytics: Charts and Graphs
Infrastructure monitoring: Defense against surprise downtime
Team checklist
Ansible for the Windows admin
Team of people around the world
3 new ways to contribute code to Ansible
spiderweb
Introducing the Small Scale Scrum framework

Comment now

Creative Commons License