Enable your Python game player to run forward and backward

This is part 8 in an ongoing series about creating video games in Python 3 using the Pygame module. Previous articles are:

In previous entries in this series about creating video games in Python 3 using the Pygame module, you designed your level-design layout, but some portion of your level probably extended past your viewable screen. The ubiquitous solution to that problem in platformer games is, as the term "side-scroller" suggests, scrolling.

The key to scrolling is to make the platforms around the player sprite move when the player sprite gets close to the edge of the screen. This provides the illusion that the screen is a "camera" panning across the game world.

This scrolling trick requires two dead zones at either edge of the screen, at which point your avatar stands still while the world scrolls by.

Putting the scroll in side-scroller

You need one trigger point to go forward and another if you want your player to be able to go backward. These two points are simply two variables. Set them each about 100 or 200 pixels from each screen edge. Create the variables in your setup section. In the following code, the first two lines are for context, so just add the last two lines:

player_list. add ( player )

steps = 10

forwardX = 600

backwardX = 230

In the main loop, check to see if your player sprite is at the forwardx or backwardx scroll point. If so, move all platforms either left or right, depending on whether the world is moving forward or backward. In the following code, the final three lines of code are only for your reference:

# scroll the world forward

if player. rect . x >= forwardx:

scroll = player. rect . x - forwardx

player. rect . x = forwardx

for p in plat_list:

p. rect . x - = scroll



# scroll the world backward

if player. rect . x <= backwardx:

scroll = backwardx - player. rect . x

player. rect . x = backwardx

for p in plat_list:

p. rect . x + = scroll



## scrolling code above

world. blit ( backdrop , backdropbox )

player. gravity ( ) # check gravity

player. update ( )

Launch your game and try it out.

Scrolling works as expected, but you may notice a small problem that happens when you scroll the world around your player and non-player sprites: the enemy sprite doesn't scroll along with the world. Unless you want

Enemy scroll

your enemy sprite to pursue your player endlessly, you need to modify the enemy code so that when your player makes an expeditious retreat, the enemy is left behind.

In your main loop, you must apply the same rules for scrolling platforms to your enemy's position. Because your game world will (presumably) have more than one enemy in it, the rules are applied to your enemy list rather than an individual enemy sprite. That's one of the advantages of grouping similar elements into lists.

The first two lines are for context, so just add the final two to your main loop:

# scroll the world forward

if player. rect . x >= forwardx:

scroll = player. rect . x - forwardx

player. rect . x = forwardx

for p in plat_list:

p. rect . x - = scroll

for e in enemy_list:

e. rect . x - = scroll

To scroll in the other direction:

# scroll the world backward

if player. rect . x <= backwardx:

scroll = backwardx - player. rect . x

player. rect . x = backwardx

for p in plat_list:

p. rect . x + = scroll

for e in enemy_list:

e. rect . x + = scroll

Launch the game again and see what happens.

Here's all the code you've written for this Python platformer so far: