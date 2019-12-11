Enable your Python game player to run forward and backward | Opensource.com

Enable your Python game player to run forward and backward

Let your player run free by enabling the side-scroller effect in your Python platformer using the Pygame module.

11 Dec 2019 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed Jess Weichler Feed 1 comment
This is part 8 in an ongoing series about creating video games in Python 3 using the Pygame module. Previous articles are:

In previous entries in this series about creating video games in Python 3 using the Pygame module, you designed your level-design layout, but some portion of your level probably extended past your viewable screen. The ubiquitous solution to that problem in platformer games is, as the term "side-scroller" suggests, scrolling.

The key to scrolling is to make the platforms around the player sprite move when the player sprite gets close to the edge of the screen. This provides the illusion that the screen is a "camera" panning across the game world.

This scrolling trick requires two dead zones at either edge of the screen, at which point your avatar stands still while the world scrolls by.

Putting the scroll in side-scroller

You need one trigger point to go forward and another if you want your player to be able to go backward. These two points are simply two variables. Set them each about 100 or 200 pixels from each screen edge. Create the variables in your setup section. In the following code, the first two lines are for context, so just add the last two lines:

player_list.add(player)

steps = 10

forwardX  = 600

backwardX = 230

In the main loop, check to see if your player sprite is at the forwardx or backwardx scroll point. If so, move all platforms either left or right, depending on whether the world is moving forward or backward. In the following code, the final three lines of code are only for your reference:

        # scroll the world forward

        if player.rect.x >= forwardx:

                scroll = player.rect.x - forwardx

                player.rect.x = forwardx

                for p in plat_list:

                        p.rect.x -= scroll



        # scroll the world backward

        if player.rect.x <= backwardx:

                scroll = backwardx - player.rect.x

                player.rect.x = backwardx

                for p in plat_list:

                        p.rect.x += scroll



        ## scrolling code above

    world.blit(backdrop, backdropbox)

    player.gravity() # check gravity

    player.update()

Launch your game and try it out.

Scrolling works as expected, but you may notice a small problem that happens when you scroll the world around your player and non-player sprites: the enemy sprite doesn't scroll along with the world. Unless you want

your enemy sprite to pursue your player endlessly, you need to modify the enemy code so that when your player makes an expeditious retreat, the enemy is left behind.

Enemy scroll

In your main loop, you must apply the same rules for scrolling platforms to your enemy's position. Because your game world will (presumably) have more than one enemy in it, the rules are applied to your enemy list rather than an individual enemy sprite. That's one of the advantages of grouping similar elements into lists.

The first two lines are for context, so just add the final two to your main loop:

    # scroll the world forward

    if player.rect.x >= forwardx:

        scroll = player.rect.x - forwardx

        player.rect.x = forwardx

        for p in plat_list:

            p.rect.x -= scroll

        for e in enemy_list:

            e.rect.x -= scroll

To scroll in the other direction:

    # scroll the world backward

    if player.rect.x <= backwardx:

        scroll = backwardx - player.rect.x

        player.rect.x = backwardx

        for p in plat_list:

            p.rect.x += scroll

        for e in enemy_list:

            e.rect.x += scroll

Launch the game again and see what happens.

Here's all the code you've written for this Python platformer so far:

#!/usr/bin/env python3

# draw a world

# add a player and player control

# add player movement

# add enemy and basic collision

# add platform

# add gravity

# add jumping

# add scrolling



# GNU All-Permissive License

# Copying and distribution of this file, with or without modification,

# are permitted in any medium without royalty provided the copyright

# notice and this notice are preserved.  This file is offered as-is,

# without any warranty.



import pygame

import sys

import os



'''

Objects

'''



class Platform(pygame.sprite.Sprite):

    # x location, y location, img width, img height, img file    

    def __init__(self,xloc,yloc,imgw,imgh,img):

        pygame.sprite.Sprite.__init__(self)

        self.image = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images',img)).convert()

        self.image.convert_alpha()

        self.rect = self.image.get_rect()

        self.rect.y = yloc

        self.rect.x = xloc



class Player(pygame.sprite.Sprite):

    '''

    Spawn a player

    '''

    def __init__(self):

        pygame.sprite.Sprite.__init__(self)

        self.movex = 0

        self.movey = 0

        self.frame = 0

        self.health = 10

        self.collide_delta = 0

        self.jump_delta = 6

        self.score = 1

        self.images = []

        for i in range(1,9):

            img = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images','hero' + str(i) + '.png')).convert()

            img.convert_alpha()

            img.set_colorkey(ALPHA)

            self.images.append(img)

            self.image = self.images[0]

            self.rect  = self.image.get_rect()



    def jump(self,platform_list):

        self.jump_delta = 0



    def gravity(self):

        self.movey += 3.2 # how fast player falls

        

        if self.rect.y > worldy and self.movey >= 0:

            self.movey = 0

            self.rect.y = worldy-ty

        

    def control(self,x,y):

        '''

        control player movement

        '''

        self.movex += x

        self.movey += y

        

    def update(self):

        '''

        Update sprite position

        '''

        

        self.rect.x = self.rect.x + self.movex

        self.rect.y = self.rect.y + self.movey



        # moving left

        if self.movex < 0:

            self.frame += 1

            if self.frame > ani*3:

                self.frame = 0

            self.image = self.images[self.frame//ani]



        # moving right

        if self.movex > 0:

            self.frame += 1

            if self.frame > ani*3:

                self.frame = 0

            self.image = self.images[(self.frame//ani)+4]



        # collisions

        enemy_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, enemy_list, False)

        for enemy in enemy_hit_list:

            self.health -= 1

            #print(self.health)



        plat_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, plat_list, False)

        for p in plat_hit_list:

            self.collide_delta = 0 # stop jumping

            self.movey = 0

            if self.rect.y > p.rect.y:

                self.rect.y = p.rect.y+ty

            else:

                self.rect.y = p.rect.y-ty

            

        ground_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, ground_list, False)

        for g in ground_hit_list:

            self.movey = 0

            self.rect.y = worldy-ty-ty

            self.collide_delta = 0 # stop jumping

            if self.rect.y > g.rect.y:

                self.health -=1

                print(self.health)

                

        if self.collide_delta < 6 and self.jump_delta < 6:

            self.jump_delta = 6*2

            self.movey -= 33  # how high to jump

            self.collide_delta += 6

            self.jump_delta    += 6

            

class Enemy(pygame.sprite.Sprite):

    '''

    Spawn an enemy

    '''

    def __init__(self,x,y,img):

        pygame.sprite.Sprite.__init__(self)

        self.image = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images',img))

        self.movey = 0

        #self.image.convert_alpha()

        #self.image.set_colorkey(ALPHA)

        self.rect = self.image.get_rect()

        self.rect.x = x

        self.rect.y = y

        self.counter = 0



                

    def move(self):

        '''

        enemy movement

        '''

        distance = 80

        speed = 8



        self.movey += 3.2

        

        if self.counter >= 0 and self.counter <= distance:

            self.rect.x += speed

        elif self.counter >= distance and self.counter <= distance*2:

            self.rect.x -= speed

        else:

            self.counter = 0

        

        self.counter += 1



        if not self.rect.y >= worldy-ty-ty:

            self.rect.y += self.movey



        plat_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, plat_list, False)

        for p in plat_hit_list:

            self.movey = 0

            if self.rect.y > p.rect.y:

                self.rect.y = p.rect.y+ty

            else:

                self.rect.y = p.rect.y-ty



        ground_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, ground_list, False)

        for g in ground_hit_list:

            self.rect.y = worldy-ty-ty



        

class Level():

    def bad(lvl,eloc):

        if lvl == 1:

            enemy = Enemy(eloc[0],eloc[1],'yeti.png') # spawn enemy

            enemy_list = pygame.sprite.Group() # create enemy group 

            enemy_list.add(enemy)              # add enemy to group

            

        if lvl == 2:

            print("Level " + str(lvl) )



        return enemy_list



    def loot(lvl,lloc):

        print(lvl)



    def ground(lvl,gloc,tx,ty):

        ground_list = pygame.sprite.Group()

        i=0

        if lvl == 1:

            while i < len(gloc):

                ground = Platform(gloc[i],worldy-ty,tx,ty,'ground.png')

                ground_list.add(ground)

                i=i+1



        if lvl == 2:

            print("Level " + str(lvl) )



        return ground_list



    def platform(lvl,tx,ty):

        plat_list = pygame.sprite.Group()

        ploc = []

        i=0

        if lvl == 1:

            ploc.append((0,worldy-ty-128,3))

            ploc.append((300,worldy-ty-256,3))

            ploc.append((500,worldy-ty-128,4))



            while i < len(ploc):

                j=0

                while j <= ploc[i][2]:

                    plat = Platform((ploc[i][0]+(j*tx)),ploc[i][1],tx,ty,'ground.png')

                    plat_list.add(plat)

                    j=j+1

                print('run' + str(i) + str(ploc[i]))

                i=i+1



        if lvl == 2:

            print("Level " + str(lvl) )



        return plat_list



'''

Setup

'''

worldx = 960

worldy = 720



fps = 40 # frame rate

ani = 4  # animation cycles

clock = pygame.time.Clock()

pygame.init()

main = True



BLUE  = (25,25,200)

BLACK = (23,23,23 )

WHITE = (254,254,254)

ALPHA = (0,255,0)



world = pygame.display.set_mode([worldx,worldy])

backdrop = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images','stage.png')).convert()

backdropbox = world.get_rect()

player = Player() # spawn player

player.rect.x = 0

player.rect.y = 0

player_list = pygame.sprite.Group()

player_list.add(player)

steps = 10

forwardx = 600

backwardx = 230



eloc = []

eloc = [200,20]

gloc = []

#gloc = [0,630,64,630,128,630,192,630,256,630,320,630,384,630]

tx = 64 #tile size

ty = 64 #tile size



i=0

while i <= (worldx/tx)+tx:

    gloc.append(i*tx)

    i=i+1



enemy_list = Level.bad( 1, eloc )

ground_list = Level.ground( 1,gloc,tx,ty )

plat_list = Level.platform( 1,tx,ty )



'''

Main loop

'''

while main == True:

    for event in pygame.event.get():

        if event.type == pygame.QUIT:

            pygame.quit(); sys.exit()

            main = False



        if event.type == pygame.KEYDOWN:

            if event.key == pygame.K_LEFT or event.key == ord('a'):

                print("LEFT")

                player.control(-steps,0)

            if event.key == pygame.K_RIGHT or event.key == ord('d'):

                print("RIGHT")

                player.control(steps,0)

            if event.key == pygame.K_UP or event.key == ord('w'):

                print('jump')



        if event.type == pygame.KEYUP:

            if event.key == pygame.K_LEFT or event.key == ord('a'):

                player.control(steps,0)

            if event.key == pygame.K_RIGHT or event.key == ord('d'):

                player.control(-steps,0)

            if event.key == pygame.K_UP or event.key == ord('w'):

                player.jump(plat_list)



            if event.key == ord('q'):

                pygame.quit()

                sys.exit()

                main = False



    # scroll the world forward

    if player.rect.x >= forwardx:

        scroll = player.rect.x - forwardx

        player.rect.x = forwardx

        for p in plat_list:

            p.rect.x -= scroll

        for e in enemy_list:

            e.rect.x -= scroll

                

    # scroll the world backward

    if player.rect.x <= backwardx:

        scroll = backwardx - player.rect.x

        player.rect.x = backwardx

        for p in plat_list:

            p.rect.x += scroll

        for e in enemy_list:

            e.rect.x += scroll



    world.blit(backdrop, backdropbox)

    player.gravity() # check gravity

    player.update()

    player_list.draw(world) #refresh player position

    enemy_list.draw(world)  # refresh enemies

    ground_list.draw(world)  # refresh enemies

    plat_list.draw(world)   # refresh platforms

    for e in enemy_list:

        e.move()

    pygame.display.flip()

    clock.tick(fps)

 

Arcade games

Add jumping to your Python platformer game

Learn how to fight gravity with jumping in this installment on programming video games with Python's Pygame module.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Jess Weichler
Cosmic stars in outer space

Simulate gravity in your Python game

Learn how to program video games with Python's Pygame module and start manipulating gravity.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Jess Weichler

Topics

Python

About the author

image from https://openclipart.org/detail/196235/penguin-profile-medalion
Seth Kenlon - Seth Kenlon is an independent multimedia artist, free culture advocate, and UNIX geek. He has worked in the film and computing industry, often at the same time. He is one of the maintainers of the Slackware-based multimedia production project, http://slackermedia.info
More about me

About the author

Jess Weichler - Jess Weichler is a digital artist using open source software and hardware to create works digitally and in the physical world at CyanideCupcake.com. She is also an award-winning educator for (and founder of) MakerBox.org.nz an organization that teaches kids of all ages how to use technology, from sewing needles to Arduinos, to make their ideas a reality.
More about me

1 Comments

Baquerik
Baquerik on 11 Dec 2019

I get the following error:

"pygame 1.9.4
Hello from the pygame community. https://www.pygame.org/contribute.html
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "game.py", line 269, in
enemy_list = Level.bad( 1, eloc )
TypeError: unbound method bad() must be called with Level instance as first argument (got int instance instead)"

Vote up!
0

