Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Enable your Python game player to run forward and backward | Opensource.com
Enable your Python game player to run forward and backward
Let your player run free by enabling the side-scroller effect in your Python platformer using the Pygame module.
Subscribe now
This is part 8 in an ongoing series about creating video games in Python 3 using the Pygame module. Previous articles are:
- Learn how to program in Python by building a simple dice game
- Build a game framework with Python using the Pygame module
- How to add a player to your Python game
- Using Pygame to move your game character around
- What's a hero without a villain? How to add one to your Python game
- Simulate gravity in your Python game
- Add jumping to your Python platformer game
In previous entries in this series about creating video games in Python 3 using the Pygame module, you designed your level-design layout, but some portion of your level probably extended past your viewable screen. The ubiquitous solution to that problem in platformer games is, as the term "side-scroller" suggests, scrolling.
The key to scrolling is to make the platforms around the player sprite move when the player sprite gets close to the edge of the screen. This provides the illusion that the screen is a "camera" panning across the game world.
This scrolling trick requires two dead zones at either edge of the screen, at which point your avatar stands still while the world scrolls by.
Putting the scroll in side-scroller
You need one trigger point to go forward and another if you want your player to be able to go backward. These two points are simply two variables. Set them each about 100 or 200 pixels from each screen edge. Create the variables in your setup section. In the following code, the first two lines are for context, so just add the last two lines:
player_list.add(player)
steps = 10
forwardX = 600
backwardX = 230
In the main loop, check to see if your player sprite is at the forwardx or backwardx scroll point. If so, move all platforms either left or right, depending on whether the world is moving forward or backward. In the following code, the final three lines of code are only for your reference:
# scroll the world forward
if player.rect.x >= forwardx:
scroll = player.rect.x - forwardx
player.rect.x = forwardx
for p in plat_list:
p.rect.x -= scroll
# scroll the world backward
if player.rect.x <= backwardx:
scroll = backwardx - player.rect.x
player.rect.x = backwardx
for p in plat_list:
p.rect.x += scroll
## scrolling code above
world.blit(backdrop, backdropbox)
player.gravity() # check gravity
player.update()
Launch your game and try it out.
Scrolling works as expected, but you may notice a small problem that happens when you scroll the world around your player and non-player sprites: the enemy sprite doesn't scroll along with the world. Unless you wantyour enemy sprite to pursue your player endlessly, you need to modify the enemy code so that when your player makes an expeditious retreat, the enemy is left behind.
Enemy scroll
In your main loop, you must apply the same rules for scrolling platforms to your enemy's position. Because your game world will (presumably) have more than one enemy in it, the rules are applied to your enemy list rather than an individual enemy sprite. That's one of the advantages of grouping similar elements into lists.
The first two lines are for context, so just add the final two to your main loop:
# scroll the world forward
if player.rect.x >= forwardx:
scroll = player.rect.x - forwardx
player.rect.x = forwardx
for p in plat_list:
p.rect.x -= scroll
for e in enemy_list:
e.rect.x -= scroll
To scroll in the other direction:
# scroll the world backward
if player.rect.x <= backwardx:
scroll = backwardx - player.rect.x
player.rect.x = backwardx
for p in plat_list:
p.rect.x += scroll
for e in enemy_list:
e.rect.x += scroll
Launch the game again and see what happens.
Here's all the code you've written for this Python platformer so far:
#!/usr/bin/env python3
# draw a world
# add a player and player control
# add player movement
# add enemy and basic collision
# add platform
# add gravity
# add jumping
# add scrolling
# GNU All-Permissive License
# Copying and distribution of this file, with or without modification,
# are permitted in any medium without royalty provided the copyright
# notice and this notice are preserved. This file is offered as-is,
# without any warranty.
import pygame
import sys
import os
'''
Objects
'''
class Platform(pygame.sprite.Sprite):
# x location, y location, img width, img height, img file
def __init__(self,xloc,yloc,imgw,imgh,img):
pygame.sprite.Sprite.__init__(self)
self.image = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images',img)).convert()
self.image.convert_alpha()
self.rect = self.image.get_rect()
self.rect.y = yloc
self.rect.x = xloc
class Player(pygame.sprite.Sprite):
'''
Spawn a player
'''
def __init__(self):
pygame.sprite.Sprite.__init__(self)
self.movex = 0
self.movey = 0
self.frame = 0
self.health = 10
self.collide_delta = 0
self.jump_delta = 6
self.score = 1
self.images = []
for i in range(1,9):
img = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images','hero' + str(i) + '.png')).convert()
img.convert_alpha()
img.set_colorkey(ALPHA)
self.images.append(img)
self.image = self.images[0]
self.rect = self.image.get_rect()
def jump(self,platform_list):
self.jump_delta = 0
def gravity(self):
self.movey += 3.2 # how fast player falls
if self.rect.y > worldy and self.movey >= 0:
self.movey = 0
self.rect.y = worldy-ty
def control(self,x,y):
'''
control player movement
'''
self.movex += x
self.movey += y
def update(self):
'''
Update sprite position
'''
self.rect.x = self.rect.x + self.movex
self.rect.y = self.rect.y + self.movey
# moving left
if self.movex < 0:
self.frame += 1
if self.frame > ani*3:
self.frame = 0
self.image = self.images[self.frame//ani]
# moving right
if self.movex > 0:
self.frame += 1
if self.frame > ani*3:
self.frame = 0
self.image = self.images[(self.frame//ani)+4]
# collisions
enemy_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, enemy_list, False)
for enemy in enemy_hit_list:
self.health -= 1
#print(self.health)
plat_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, plat_list, False)
for p in plat_hit_list:
self.collide_delta = 0 # stop jumping
self.movey = 0
if self.rect.y > p.rect.y:
self.rect.y = p.rect.y+ty
else:
self.rect.y = p.rect.y-ty
ground_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, ground_list, False)
for g in ground_hit_list:
self.movey = 0
self.rect.y = worldy-ty-ty
self.collide_delta = 0 # stop jumping
if self.rect.y > g.rect.y:
self.health -=1
print(self.health)
if self.collide_delta < 6 and self.jump_delta < 6:
self.jump_delta = 6*2
self.movey -= 33 # how high to jump
self.collide_delta += 6
self.jump_delta += 6
class Enemy(pygame.sprite.Sprite):
'''
Spawn an enemy
'''
def __init__(self,x,y,img):
pygame.sprite.Sprite.__init__(self)
self.image = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images',img))
self.movey = 0
#self.image.convert_alpha()
#self.image.set_colorkey(ALPHA)
self.rect = self.image.get_rect()
self.rect.x = x
self.rect.y = y
self.counter = 0
def move(self):
'''
enemy movement
'''
distance = 80
speed = 8
self.movey += 3.2
if self.counter >= 0 and self.counter <= distance:
self.rect.x += speed
elif self.counter >= distance and self.counter <= distance*2:
self.rect.x -= speed
else:
self.counter = 0
self.counter += 1
if not self.rect.y >= worldy-ty-ty:
self.rect.y += self.movey
plat_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, plat_list, False)
for p in plat_hit_list:
self.movey = 0
if self.rect.y > p.rect.y:
self.rect.y = p.rect.y+ty
else:
self.rect.y = p.rect.y-ty
ground_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, ground_list, False)
for g in ground_hit_list:
self.rect.y = worldy-ty-ty
class Level():
def bad(lvl,eloc):
if lvl == 1:
enemy = Enemy(eloc[0],eloc[1],'yeti.png') # spawn enemy
enemy_list = pygame.sprite.Group() # create enemy group
enemy_list.add(enemy) # add enemy to group
if lvl == 2:
print("Level " + str(lvl) )
return enemy_list
def loot(lvl,lloc):
print(lvl)
def ground(lvl,gloc,tx,ty):
ground_list = pygame.sprite.Group()
i=0
if lvl == 1:
while i < len(gloc):
ground = Platform(gloc[i],worldy-ty,tx,ty,'ground.png')
ground_list.add(ground)
i=i+1
if lvl == 2:
print("Level " + str(lvl) )
return ground_list
def platform(lvl,tx,ty):
plat_list = pygame.sprite.Group()
ploc = []
i=0
if lvl == 1:
ploc.append((0,worldy-ty-128,3))
ploc.append((300,worldy-ty-256,3))
ploc.append((500,worldy-ty-128,4))
while i < len(ploc):
j=0
while j <= ploc[i][2]:
plat = Platform((ploc[i][0]+(j*tx)),ploc[i][1],tx,ty,'ground.png')
plat_list.add(plat)
j=j+1
print('run' + str(i) + str(ploc[i]))
i=i+1
if lvl == 2:
print("Level " + str(lvl) )
return plat_list
'''
Setup
'''
worldx = 960
worldy = 720
fps = 40 # frame rate
ani = 4 # animation cycles
clock = pygame.time.Clock()
pygame.init()
main = True
BLUE = (25,25,200)
BLACK = (23,23,23 )
WHITE = (254,254,254)
ALPHA = (0,255,0)
world = pygame.display.set_mode([worldx,worldy])
backdrop = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images','stage.png')).convert()
backdropbox = world.get_rect()
player = Player() # spawn player
player.rect.x = 0
player.rect.y = 0
player_list = pygame.sprite.Group()
player_list.add(player)
steps = 10
forwardx = 600
backwardx = 230
eloc = []
eloc = [200,20]
gloc = []
#gloc = [0,630,64,630,128,630,192,630,256,630,320,630,384,630]
tx = 64 #tile size
ty = 64 #tile size
i=0
while i <= (worldx/tx)+tx:
gloc.append(i*tx)
i=i+1
enemy_list = Level.bad( 1, eloc )
ground_list = Level.ground( 1,gloc,tx,ty )
plat_list = Level.platform( 1,tx,ty )
'''
Main loop
'''
while main == True:
for event in pygame.event.get():
if event.type == pygame.QUIT:
pygame.quit(); sys.exit()
main = False
if event.type == pygame.KEYDOWN:
if event.key == pygame.K_LEFT or event.key == ord('a'):
print("LEFT")
player.control(-steps,0)
if event.key == pygame.K_RIGHT or event.key == ord('d'):
print("RIGHT")
player.control(steps,0)
if event.key == pygame.K_UP or event.key == ord('w'):
print('jump')
if event.type == pygame.KEYUP:
if event.key == pygame.K_LEFT or event.key == ord('a'):
player.control(steps,0)
if event.key == pygame.K_RIGHT or event.key == ord('d'):
player.control(-steps,0)
if event.key == pygame.K_UP or event.key == ord('w'):
player.jump(plat_list)
if event.key == ord('q'):
pygame.quit()
sys.exit()
main = False
# scroll the world forward
if player.rect.x >= forwardx:
scroll = player.rect.x - forwardx
player.rect.x = forwardx
for p in plat_list:
p.rect.x -= scroll
for e in enemy_list:
e.rect.x -= scroll
# scroll the world backward
if player.rect.x <= backwardx:
scroll = backwardx - player.rect.x
player.rect.x = backwardx
for p in plat_list:
p.rect.x += scroll
for e in enemy_list:
e.rect.x += scroll
world.blit(backdrop, backdropbox)
player.gravity() # check gravity
player.update()
player_list.draw(world) #refresh player position
enemy_list.draw(world) # refresh enemies
ground_list.draw(world) # refresh enemies
plat_list.draw(world) # refresh platforms
for e in enemy_list:
e.move()
pygame.display.flip()
clock.tick(fps)
1 Comments
I get the following error:
"pygame 1.9.4
Hello from the pygame community. https://www.pygame.org/contribute.html
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "game.py", line 269, in
enemy_list = Level.bad( 1, eloc )
TypeError: unbound method bad() must be called with Level instance as first argument (got int instance instead)"