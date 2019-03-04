Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
A Linux user review of the Darter Pro laptop from System76
In spite of its light weight, the Darter Pro stacks up well against other powerful laptops.
I've been looking for a Linux laptop that's as powerful as a MacBook Pro and as light as a Chromebook, so when System 76 offered me the opportunity to review its Darter Pro, I was excited to accept the opportunity. I'm glad I did—in addition to being feather light and powerful, it has lots of features that meet my needs.
Darter Pro's specs
I do a lot of training on coding and Raspberry Pi, which means I'm always on the go, so having a lightweight laptop with maximum battery life is essential. The Darter Pro weighs only 3.6 pounds, and according to System 76, its 54.5Wh battery is good for six to 10 hours. It also has a 15.6-inch 1920x1080p Matte IPS display plus ample interfaces to external LCDs and projection devices if I need to expand my screen real estate even further. Another key feature for me is its SD card slot, which is imperative for creating Raspberry Pi boot drives. I found its 101-key backlit chicklet keyboard responsive, and its touchpad lets me scroll through websites and blogs like using a MacBook Pro.
System 76 offers the Darter Pro in a variety of configurations, including the option to install Pop_OS or Ubuntu. Its base model has an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U and 8GB of RAM. (You can check the rest of its specs on the Darter Pro website.) The model I tested had Pop_OS 18.10, an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U, a 250GB M.2 SSD drive, and 16GB of RAM. Here are the specifications from the evaluation computer.
How does it stack up?
I was curious how Darter Pro stacks up against its peers, so I contacted Michael Larabel at open source benchmarking site Phoronix and asked for his advice. He recommended I test it against Dell's new XPS 13 9380 with Ubuntu 18.10, which he recently reviewed.
After installing the Phoronix Test Suite software on the Darter Pro, I entered the command
$ phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1902114-SP-BENCHMARK79
into an open terminal and waited a couple of hours for the benchmark testing to complete.
I am happy to report that the Darter Pro did extremely well and outperformed the XPS 13 and the other computers included in that benchmarking suite. You can see from the graphics below that the Darter Pro was more than equal to its peers.
In the timed Linux kernel compilation, it finished first.
It also did well on a test that measures the time required to encode a WAV file to MP3 format.
I used the unsharp mask operation in GIMP to test graphic and CPU performance; the Darter Pro outperformed the XPS13.
I shared the benchmarking results on Openbenchmarking.org; you can check them there.
If you are looking for a light laptop that's powerful enough to handle the challenges of your day-to-day operations, and you want it to come pre-installed with Linux, I recommend you consider the Darter Pro.
Always good to see benchmarks against other hardware. Thanks for Sharing Don.
What is the actual battery life, in your experience?
The battery is not user-replaceable (a sad trend). What service does System76 offer to replace it when it dies? How much will it cost? Will they sell replacement batteries to DIY users (which is majority of Linux users)?
How does the price of the Darter Pro compare to similarly-spec'd XPS 13 and macbook?
Thank you!
The battery life in my experience has been as advertised. I have owned 2 MacBook Pro's and most recently a MacBook Air 13.I have had to replace batteries on them and in no case in my experience did the battery power last 6 - 10 hours. I've also owned a number of Dell products which I generally like. I've never owned the XPS 13. My most recent Linux laptop was a Dell Latitude Ultrabook running Ubuntu 18.10. I don't like that the battery is not user replaceable either. I don't know what it would cost to replace. I do know that System 76 has great technical support and integrity. The unit like I tested costs $1398 with a one year warranty. I don't know what the other systems cost.
Seems like an ad.
I don't believe that it's reasonable to compare a 15.6" machine against a 13.3" machine, because:
- they really offer quite different ergonomic experiences and different levels of portability
- U-series processors are thermally bound. Whichever machine has the larger cooler (and configured tdp) will have higher performance. You didn't need to run a benchmark for me to know that the bigger, heavier machine would offer higher performance.
Good points to consider. I looked at the Dell XPX 13 as I have many good memories with Dell machines running Linux.