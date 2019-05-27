What is your favorite music to listen to while coding?

27 May 2019 Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat) Feed 7 comments
CC BY-SA 4.0
There is a song, artist, genre, and album for everything, whether you're trying to get in the zone or trying to zone out. When you're coding, what does your go-to playlist consist of? Does it mainly contain alternative rock songs with the perfect tempo for optimal productivity? Or do you prefer lyricless music, either classical or electronica, for the times you really need to focus? To balance out the more mundane tasks, do you shamelessly turn to sing-along pop to help pass the time? What tunes do you crave for a creativity boost? 

Share your favorite music for coding by taking our poll. If none of these artists represent music that gets your gears going, tell us what does in the comments.

be sure to check out these open source music players.

How to choose an open source music player

This month we take 6 open source music players for a musical test drive.
Chris Hermansen (Community Moderator)
3 command-line music players for Linux

3 command-line music players for Linux

Do you want to know how to play music straight from your Linux terminal? Here’s a look at three...
Scott Nesbitt (Community Moderator)
4 open music players compared: VLC, QMMP, Clementine, and Amarok

4 open music players compared: VLC, QMMP, Clementine, and Amarok

We see how four music players, VLC, QMMP, Clementine, Amarok, compare. The author also recommends...
Chris Hermansen (Community Moderator)

Audio and music

Lauren Pritchett
Lauren Pritchett - Lauren is an analyst and editor for Opensource.com. She is fascinated by how open source principles can help solve all types of problems, particularly those involving local government and citizen engagement. When she's not digging into the data, she loves going on adventures with her family and German shepherd rescue dog, Quailford.
7 Comments

Jim Hall
Jim Hall on 27 May 2019

I like to listen to Trance music when I'm writing code or writing articles. You can also find Trance music as "running" music. The fast pace keeps me going, and the absence of lyrics helps me focus.

When I'm debugging code, I usually go for New Age music. It's slower and helps me take my time.

When I'm editing articles, I usually prefer silence.

alanfd_oss
Alan Formy-Duval on 27 May 2019

I listen to WKNC or Synthetic FM a lot.

Bob McConnell
Bob McConnell on 27 May 2019

theclassicalstation.org, Celtic Woman, Ray Lynch, bond - in that order.

victorhck
Victorhck on 27 May 2019

I use to listen soma.fm in moc.
Here you have the playlist ready to be included in your music player!
https://gist.github.com/victorhck/2c9491f8dbd0873ffd3af6bdce07d8e3

Have fun!!

TomBosley
TomBosley on 27 May 2019

I listen to Trance/EDM (specially on Digitally Imported's website).

paolomi
paolomi on 27 May 2019

The silence: no music!

Kea
Kea on 27 May 2019

Bach Fugues for deep concentration.

Mozart Requiem for grumpy coding.

And when really fed up... a certain irish drinking song where the band expresses delight that the show is ending and wishes the splendid audience an unimpeded trip home.

