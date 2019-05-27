What is your favorite music to listen to while coding?

There is a song, artist, genre, and album for everything, whether you're trying to get in the zone or trying to zone out. When you're coding, what does your go-to playlist consist of? Does it mainly contain alternative rock songs with the perfect tempo for optimal productivity? Or do you prefer lyricless music, either classical or electronica, for the times you really need to focus? To balance out the more mundane tasks, do you shamelessly turn to sing-along pop to help pass the time? What tunes do you crave for a creativity boost?

Share your favorite music for coding by taking our poll. If none of these artists represent music that gets your gears going, tell us what does in the comments.

While you're here, be sure to check out these open source music players.