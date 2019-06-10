How many years have you been interested in open source? | Opensource.com

How many years have you been interested in open source?

Take our poll and find out how long our writers have been interested in open source.

10 Jun 2019 Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat) Feed 1 comment
open source button on keyboard
How long have you been interested in open source?

How long is your open source story? Did it just begin within the last year? Or have you been a member of the community since before it was called "open source"? We asked our writers to share how long they have been interested in open source. Here are eight stories of how they got started.

"Since the days of comp.sources.unix and comp.sources.games on Usenet, in the mid-1980s. I learned a lot trying to port various games and utilities from whatever they were written for to Ultrix on our VAX." —Ethan Dicks

"My first memory of exposure to open source is learning how to use GNU Emacs in the late 80s and then quickly the GNU compiler toolchain. My operating systems professor had us modify the Minix process scheduler since it was one of the few source distributions of an operating system that would run on the hardware available to us, the AT&T 3B. It wasn't until I left school and began working that I became interested in Linux. I built a 586 class PC and installed the Yggdrasil distribution and learned how to download, build and install Linux kernels and device drivers. Checking Wikipedia, Yggdrasil hasn't been updated since 1995 :)" —Erik O'Shaughnessy

"1993 with the first release of Slackware Linux." —Sarah Thornton

"Since using NCSA Mosaic in 1994, while not strictly open source, they did distribute source." —Brian J. Atkisson

"Since around 1997, when a colleague introduced me to Linux via Squid. I'd sort of noticed open source before then, but hadn't really grokked it. He did a great job of convincing me to pay more attention, and I started running Linux as my main desktop pretty soon after. It helped that The Evil Empire[tm] was in full swing, and I didn't like what they were up to, so open source felt like home pretty quickly. It was also great to be able to play with kernel changes as they were released and see if they worked on my hardware (which they did—sometimes)." —Mike Bursell

"About 15 years now. I started using it during my teenage years as a way to rebel against the monopoly of closed-source offerings back in the day." —Eric Burgueño

"12 years! Since I discovered Koha." —Nicole Baratta

"I've been interested and involved with open source for around 2 years now." —Andrew Euredjian

We want to hear from you now. How long have you been interested in open source? Take our poll and share your story in the comments.
 

About the author

Lauren Pritchett
Lauren Pritchett - Lauren is an analyst and editor for Opensource.com. She is fascinated by how open source principles can help solve all types of problems, particularly those involving local government and citizen engagement. When she's not digging into the data, she loves going on adventures with her family and German shepherd rescue dog, Quailford.
Robert McConnell
Robert McConnell on 10 Jun 2019

I discovered Remote CP/M (RCPM) dial-up systems in 1982. I was already a fan and user of source code published in several magazines, but this was a big step up. I first got access to Usenet in 1985, where I found the comp.sources.* tree, which helped me learn to code much better. That led me first to MINIX, and then Linux in 1992. I also watched, and learned, as Bob Stout built his collection of C Snippets and explicitly placed it in the public domain. I have reused more of the code from that library than all of the C++ and Java libraries combined.

