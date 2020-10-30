RT-Thread launches developer event

RT-Thread is an open source embedded real-time operating system (RTOS) providing a wide range of components along with more than 250 software packages (and counting) for the Internet of Things (IoT). In previous Opensource.com articles, the RT-Thread project has demonstrated how to code hardware with an RTOS and how to program for IoT using open source tools.

Great things in open source are never done by one person; they're done by a group of people working together. And if you want to get started with embedded programming or you're looking for an RTOS for your embedded project, RT-Thread wants to collaborate with you!

Today, we're pleased to announce that we've teamed up with Programming For Beginners to hold a developer event. We're looking for developers who have ideas, ambitions, and excitement for the open source hardware.

Join the developer event

Our developer event is meant as a celebration. It's our holiday party, and we even have gifts! If you're a developer interested in RTOS, we may buy you a development board. Here's all you have to do.

Come up with an inspiring idea

Let us buy you a board

Write down the projects you want to achieve with RT-Thread and the dev board you need by submitting the application form . Start imagining now because submissions open on November 1 and close on November 8.

We will choose the six most fitting projects submitted (if there are a large number of applicants, we'll open more seats), and RT-Thread will buy them the dev board required to do the projects. Yes, we'll buy you the board you need for your project, and you can keep it! The winning selections will happen between November 9 and 11.

Do the project and open source your code

All participants must submit their finished projects by December 15. The code and documentation related to your project must be public and open source. The RT-Thread software engineering team will support this event by giving technical consultation and guidance.

Prizes

All entries will be judged from December 16 to 20, 2020, and final awards will be announced on December 21, 2020. Winners will receive:

One Grand Prize: RT-Thread Art-Pi Dev Board and RT-Thread/Programming For Beginners customized backpack

high_performance_art-pi.jpg RT-Thread Art-Pi dev board (©2020 RT-Thread)

Two First Prizes: RT-Thread and Programming For Beginners customized backpack

Three Second Prizes: RT-Thread/Programming For Beginners customized hoodie

For more information about the event, please contact RT-Thread on Twitter or Facebook.