Access free, high-quality images from HDRI Haven

The latest episode of The Open Source Creative Podcast is good for anyone interested in using HDRIs in their work (typically 3D art and VFX), but may also be of interest to folks with an interest in photography and the process of creating their own high dynamic range images. In this episode, Greg Zaal shares about HDRI Haven, a place where you can get free, high-quality 360-degree HDR images under a CC0 license.

An HDRI is a "high dynamic range image." In a single image, cameras struggle to capture both the darkest and brightest parts of the scene. This is why when you photograph someone in front of a bright window, you're either going to end up with them being just a silhouette or the window area appearing solid white. An HDRI doesn't have that limitation because it's composed of several photographs of the scene captured at different exposures. In the case of the images on HDRI Haven, they're full 360° panoramic images with high dynamic range. In Greg’s words, it's a means of "copy/pasting" the lighting from a given environment so you can use it in your 3D scenes for realistic lighting.

The CC0 license is basically the same as putting your work into the public domain and "enables scientists, educators, artists and other creators and owners of copyright or database-protected content to waive those interests in their works and thereby place them as completely as possible in the public domain, so that others may freely build upon, enhance and reuse the works for any purposes without restriction under copyright or database law."

Greg also talks about the process of making a good HDRI as well as the sister sites to HDRI Haven, Texture Haven and 3D Model Haven.

The Open Source Creative Podcast: Episode #51 HDRI Haven (and friends) with Greg Zaal

A podcast where the host, Jason van Gumster, rambles on about creativity, process, and open source software.

Open source isn't just about software. It's exciting that we continue to see the same principles and approach successfully extended to other creative realms. What will you create and share with the world today?