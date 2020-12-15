Try the e3 Linux text editor | Opensource.com

Try the e3 Linux text editor

This tiny text editor boasts a small binary but can mimic your favorite editors for high functionality.

15 Dec 2020 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed 3 comments
Coding on a computer
x

What if you could have a tiny text editor with different modes to emulate your choice of Emacs, Vi, Pico, NEdit, and even WordStar? Amazingly, such an editor already exists, and it’s called e3. It has no library dependencies, and its binary is less than 20KB.

Installing

On Linux or BSD, you can install e3 from your distribution’s software repository or ports tree.

Alternatively, you can compile it from source code, found here.

Launching

When you launch e3, you can choose to use the following shortcut commands:

  • e3em for Emacs key bindings
  • e3vi for Vi key bindings
  • e3pi for Pico (or GNU Nano) key bindings
  • e3ne for NEdit key bindings
  • e3ws for WordStar key bindings

If you choose to launch it with just e3, then it uses WordStar bindings.

Using e3

As you might expect, the experience of using e3 is entirely dependent on which "version" of e3 you run. I’m not familiar with WordStar or NEdit, but the other defaults for e3 share one thing in common: e3 is not a replacement for your favorite editor.

There are hundreds of functions in GNU Emacs, for instance, that e3em lacks. The e3 editor provides you with the most common functions of your favorite editor, assigned to familiar keys. You can operate it on muscle memory for the tasks you perform most often.

When you launch e3, you’re placed into a buffer (a screen) containing a helpful list of commands. You can use the relevant keyboard shortcuts to open a file into the buffer. Alternatively, you can press Return to exit the help screen and the application. This is a little counterintuitive, so you’ll probably start e3 along with the name of the file, existent or otherwise:

$ e3em example.txt

If you’re familiar with the editor being mimicked, then you’ll be at home from the start. You can use your most common keyboard shortcuts to edit text, and when in doubt, you can press Alt+H (that’s Esc+H in Vi) to reach the Help screen.

Try e3

The e3 editor is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a small binary that’s easy to compile. There are no external library dependencies, so it’s relatively portable, even in binary form. It’s an easy way to feel like you have 80% of the features you rely on in a binary you can compile and run nearly anywhere.

Terminal command prompt on orange background

Power up your Linux terminal text editor with ed

This deceptively simple editor empowers the user with a set of control commands that are easy to learn and use.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Coffee beans and a cup of coffee

Write in XML with the NetBeans text editor

NetBeans is a popular Java IDE, making it a handy text editor for developers already using it.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Working from home at a laptop

Optimize your GNOME experience with the Gedit text editor

It's a minimalistic editor that gets the job done, enhanced with great hidden features to make things easier.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)

3 Comments, Register or Log in to post a comment.

alanfd_oss
Alan Formy-Duval on 15 Dec 2020

I just tried e3 and it is cool! I first tried e3vi, will try the others too, nice find!

masinick
Brian Masinick on 15 Dec 2020

I have enjoyed reading the articles about various lesser known editors, both console-based and graphical user interface.

I know of a few more editors that I have not seen mentioned, but may have missed. The levee editor is has one of the smallest binary images I've ever seen, even smaller than ed if I remember correctly, yet it's very similar in function to vi - but lacks much help; you have to be an experienced editor user to use it, but it's small and fast, even more so than e3, jed and ed if you can believe it!

sethkenlon
Seth Kenlon on 15 Dec 2020

I'm intrigued! I'll check it out.

For future reference: https://github.com/Orc/levee

