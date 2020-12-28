Practice programming in C++ by writing a simple game | Opensource.com

Practice programming in C++ by writing a simple game

The C++ language is complex, but it can teach you a lot about data types, memory management, and code linking.

28 Dec 2020 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed
A bunch of question marks
Image by : 
Opensource.com
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

There are a couple of ways to learn a programming language. If you're new to coding, you usually learn some basic computer coding concepts and try to apply them. If you already know how to code in another language, you relearn how coding concepts are expressed in the new language.

In either case, a convenient way to learn these new principles is to create a simple guessing game. This forces you to understand how a language receives input and sends output, how it compares data, how to control a program's flow, and how to leverage conditionals to affect an outcome. It also ensures that you know how a language structures its code; for instance, Lua or Bash can easily run as a script, while Java requires you to create a class.

In this article, I'll demonstrate how to implement a guessing game for the terminal in C++.

Install dependencies

To follow along with this article, you need C++ and a compiler.

You can get everything you need on Linux by installing the Qt Creator IDE from your distribution's software repository.

On Fedora, CentOS, or RHEL:

$ sudo dnf install qt-creator

On Debian, Ubuntu, Chromebook, or similar:

$ sudo apt install qtcreator

This article doesn't utilize the Qt Creator IDE, but it's an easy way to get everything you need installed, and for complex C++ projects (including those with a GUI), it's an essential tool to have. On macOS or Windows, follow the installation instructions on Qt's website.

Set up includes and namespace

C++'s core language is minimal. Even a simple application requires the use of additional libraries. This application uses iostream to gain access to the cout and cin keywords.

Also, ensure that the program uses the std namespace:

#include <iostream>



using namespace std;

This isn't strictly necessary, but without setting the namespace to std, all keywords from the iostream library require a namespace prefix. For instance, instead of writing cout, I would have to write std::cout.

Statements in C++ terminate with a semicolon.

Create a function

Every C++ application requires at least one function. The primary function of a C++ application must be called main, and it must return an integer (int), which corresponds to the POSIX expectation that a process returns 0 upon success and something else upon failure. You create a new function by providing its return type and then its name:

int main() {

 // code goes here

}

Implement program logic

The game code must first produce a random number for the player to guess. You do this in C++ by establishing a seed for pseudo-random number generation. A simple seed is the current time. Once the seed starts, you retrieve a number between 1 and 100 by calling the rand function with an upper constraint of 100. This generates a random number from 0 to 99, so add 1 to whatever number is chosen and assign the result to a variable called number. You must also declare a variable to hold the player's guess. For clarity, I'm calling this variable guess.

This sample code also includes a debug statement that tells you exactly what the random number is. This isn't very good for a guessing game, but it makes testing a lot faster. Later, you can remove the line or just comment it out by prefacing it with //:

 srand (time(NULL));

 int number = rand() % 100+1;

 int guess = 0;



 cout << number << endl; //debug

Add do-while and if statements

A do-while statement in C++ starts with the keyword do and encloses everything that you want C++ to do in braces. Close the statement with the while keyword followed by the condition that must be met (in parentheses):

do {

 // code here

} while ( number != guess );

The game code occurs within an if statement with an else if and else statements to provide the player with hints.

First, prompt the player for a guess with a cout statement. The cout function prints output onto stdout. Because the cout statement isn't appended with the endl (endline) function, no linebreak occurs. Immediately following this cout statement, tell C++ to wait for input by using the cin function. As you might surmise, cin waits for input from stdin.

Next, the program enters the if control statement. If the player's guess is greater than the pseudo-random number contained in the number variable, then the program prints out a hint followed by a newline character. This breaks the if statement, but C++ is still trapped within the do-while loop because its condition (the number variable being equal to guess) has not yet been met.

If the player's guess is less than the pseudo-random number contained in the number variable, then the program prints out a hint followed by a newline character. This again breaks the if statement, but the program remains trapped within the do-while loop.

When guess is equal to number, the key condition is finally met, the else statement is triggered, the do-while loop ends, and the application ends:

do {

  cout << "Guess a number between 1 and 100: ";

  cin >> guess;



  if ( guess > number) { cout << "Too high.\n" << endl; }

  else if ( guess < number ) { cout << "Too low.\n" << endl; }

  else { 

    cout << "That's right!\n" << endl;

    exit(0);

  } // fi

 } while ( number != guess );

return 0;

} // main

Building the code and playing the game

You can build your application with GCC:

$ g++ -o guess.bin guess.cpp

Run the binary to try it out:

$ ./guess.bin

74

Guess a number between 1 and 100: 76

Too high.



Guess a number between 1 and 100: 1

Too low.



Guess a number between 1 and 100: 74

That's right!

Success!

Give C++ a try

The C++ language is complex. Writing C++ applications for terminals can teach you a lot about data types, memory management, and code linking. Try writing a useful utility in C++ and see what you can discover!

A die with rainbow color background

Program a simple game with Elixir

Learn Elixir by programming a "guess the number" game and comparing the language against ones you know.
Moshe Zadka (Correspondent)
Learning and studying technology is the key to success

Practice coding in Java by writing a game

Writing simple games is a fun way to learn a new programming language. Put that principle to work to get started with Java.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
bash logo on green background

Learn Bash by writing an interactive game

Programming a simple game is a great way to practice a new language and compare it against others you know.
Jim Hall (Correspondent)

Topics

Programming

About the author

Seth Kenlon
Seth Kenlon - Seth Kenlon is a UNIX geek, free culture advocate, independent multimedia artist, and D&D nerd. He has worked in the film and computing industry, often at the same time. He is one of the maintainers of the Slackware-based multimedia production project Slackermedia.
More about me

Recommended reading

Python programming language logo with question marks
Learn Python by coding a simple game
woman on laptop sitting at the window
10 ways we learned Rust in 2020
Women in computing and open source v5
How to use the Eclipse IDE as your text editor
Ferris the crab under the sea, unofficial logo for Rust programming language
Learn Rust by writing a simple game
Old UNIX computer
Learn a new old language by programming a game in Algol 68
Learning and studying technology is the key to success
Practice coding in Java by writing a game
Creative Commons License