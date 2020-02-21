Find a file the lazy way with this script | Opensource.com

Find a file the lazy way with this script

Can't remember which file you downloaded? Try the lf script for the easy way out.

21 Feb 2020 Klaatu Feed 1 comment
Filing cabinet for organization
Here's the scenario: Whenever I need some source code or a bundle of art assets or a game from the internet, I download it to my ~/Downloads directory, navigate to the folder, and promptly realize I forgot the file name. It's not that I don't remember what I downloaded; it's the proliferation of file types that throws me off. Was it a tarball or a ZIP file? What was the version number? Have I downloaded a copy before?

In short, there are too many variables for me to confidently issue a command without listing the contents of ~/Downloads and grepping for some substring of the filename.

To make this process easy, I keep a command I call lf in my ~/bin directory. It's a simple frontend to the popular find or locate command, but with less typing and far less functionality.

For example, to find a file located in the current directory that contains the string foo in the file name:

$ lf foo

/home/klaatu/foo.txt

/home/klaatu/goodfood.list

/home/klaatu/tomfoolery.jpg

To find a file located in another directory with the string foo in the file name:

$ lf --path ~/path/to/dir foo

It's purely a lazy tool, and as I am very lazy, it's one I use frequently.

The script

#!/bin/sh

# lazy find



# GNU All-Permissive License

# Copying and distribution of this file, with or without modification,

# are permitted in any medium without royalty provided the copyright

# notice and this notice are preserved.  This file is offered as-is,

# without any warranty.



## help function



function helpu {

    echo " "

    echo "Fuzzy search for filename."

    echo "$0 [--match-case|--path] filename"

    echo " "

    exit

}



## set variables



MATCH="-iname"

PATH="."



## parse options



while [ True ]; do

if [ "$1" = "--help" -o "$1" = "-h" ]; then

    helpu

elif [ "$1" = "--match-case" -o "$1" = "-m" ]; then

    MATCH="-name"

    shift 1

elif [ "$1" = "--path" -o "$1" = "-p" ]; then

    PATH="${2}"

    shift 2

else

    break

fi

done



## sanitize input filenames

## create array, retain spaces



ARG=( "${@}" ) 

set -e



## catch obvious input error



if [ "X$ARG" = "X" ]; then

    helpu

fi



## perform search



for query in ${ARG[*]}; do

    /usr/bin/find "${PATH}" "${MATCH}" "*${ARG}*"

done
1 Comments

MartyMonroe
MartyMonroe on 21 Feb 2020

When I've forgotten the name of the file I've downloaded I do

cd Downloads
ls -rt

It is generally the file at bottom of the list

