Find a file the lazy way with this script

Here's the scenario: Whenever I need some source code or a bundle of art assets or a game from the internet, I download it to my ~/Downloads directory, navigate to the folder, and promptly realize I forgot the file name. It's not that I don't remember what I downloaded; it's the proliferation of file types that throws me off. Was it a tarball or a ZIP file? What was the version number? Have I downloaded a copy before?

In short, there are too many variables for me to confidently issue a command without listing the contents of ~/Downloads and grepping for some substring of the filename.

To make this process easy, I keep a command I call lf in my ~/bin directory. It's a simple frontend to the popular find or locate command, but with less typing and far less functionality.

For example, to find a file located in the current directory that contains the string foo in the file name:

$ lf foo

/ home / klaatu / foo.txt

/ home / klaatu / goodfood.list

/ home / klaatu / tomfoolery.jpg

To find a file located in another directory with the string foo in the file name:

$ lf --path ~ / path / to / dir foo

It's purely a lazy tool, and as I am very lazy, it's one I use frequently.

The script