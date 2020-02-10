Scan Kubernetes for errors with KRAWL

When you're running containers with Kubernetes, you often find that they pile up. This is by design. It's one of the advantages of containers: they're cheap to start whenever a new one is needed. You can use a front-end like OpenShift or OKD to manage pods and containers. Those make it easy to visualize what you have set up, and have a rich set of commands for quick interactions.

If a platform to manage containers doesn't fit your requirements, though, you can also get that information using only a Kubernetes toolchain, but there are a lot of commands you need for a full overview of a complex environment. For that reason, I wrote KRAWL, a simple script that scans pods and containers under the namespaces on Kubernetes clusters and displays the output of events, if any are found. It can also be used as Kubernetes plugin for the same purpose. It's a quick and easy way to get a lot of useful information.

Prerequisites

You must have kubectl installed.

Your cluster's kubeconfig must be either in its default location ($HOME/.kube/config) or exported (KUBECONFIG=/path/to/kubeconfig).

Usage

$ . / krawl

The script

#!/bin/bash

# AUTHOR: Abhishek Tamrakar

# EMAIL: abhishek.tamrakar08@gmail.com

# LICENSE: Copyright (C) 2018 Abhishek Tamrakar

#

# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");

# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

# You may obtain a copy of the License at

#

# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

#

# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software

# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,

# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and

# limitations under the License.

##

#define the variables

KUBE_LOC=~/.kube/config

#define variables

KUBECTL=$(which kubectl)

GET=$(which egrep)

AWK=$(which awk)

red=$(tput setaf 1)

normal=$(tput sgr0)

# define functions



# wrapper for printing info messages

info()

{

printf '

\e[34m%s\e[m: %s

' "INFO" "$@"

}



# cleanup when all done

cleanup()

{

rm -f results.csv

}



# just check if the command we are about to call is available

checkcmd()

{

#check if command exists

local cmd=$1

if [ -z "${!cmd}" ]

then

printf '

\e[31m%s\e[m: %s

' "ERROR" "check if $1 is installed !!!"

exit 1

fi

}



get_namespaces()

{

#get namespaces

namespaces=( \

$($KUBECTL get namespaces --ignore-not-found=true | \

$AWK '/Active/ {print $1}' \

ORS=" ") \

)

#exit if namespaces are not found

if [ ${#namespaces[@]} -eq 0 ]

then

printf '

\e[31m%s\e[m: %s

' "ERROR" "No namespaces found!!"

exit 1

fi

}



#get events for pods in errored state

get_pod_events()

{

printf '

'

if [ ${#ERRORED[@]} -ne 0 ]

then

info "${#ERRORED[@]} errored pods found."

for CULPRIT in ${ERRORED[@]}

do

info "POD: $CULPRIT"

info

$KUBECTL get events \

--field-selector=involvedObject.name=$CULPRIT \

-ocustom-columns=LASTSEEN:.lastTimestamp,REASON:.reason,MESSAGE:.message \

--all-namespaces \

--ignore-not-found=true

done

else

info "0 pods with errored events found."

fi

}



#define the logic

get_pod_errors()

{

printf "%s %s %s

" "NAMESPACE,POD_NAME,CONTAINER_NAME,ERRORS" > results.csv

printf "%s %s %s

" "---------,--------,--------------,------" >> results.csv

for NAMESPACE in ${namespaces[@]}

do

while IFS=' ' read -r POD CONTAINERS

do

for CONTAINER in ${CONTAINERS//,/ }

do

COUNT=$($KUBECTL logs --since=1h --tail=20 $POD -c $CONTAINER -n $NAMESPACE 2>/dev/null| \

$GET -c '^error|Error|ERROR|Warn|WARN')

if [ $COUNT -gt 0 ]

then

STATE=("${STATE[@]}" "$NAMESPACE,$POD,$CONTAINER,$COUNT")

else

#catch pods in errored state

ERRORED=($($KUBECTL get pods -n $NAMESPACE --no-headers=true | \

awk '!/Running/ {print $1}' ORS=" ") \

)

fi

done

done< <($KUBECTL get pods -n $NAMESPACE --ignore-not-found=true -o=custom-columns=NAME:.metadata.name,CONTAINERS:.spec.containers[*].name --no-headers=true)

done

printf "%s

" ${STATE[@]:-None} >> results.csv

STATE=()

}

#define usage for seprate run

usage()

{

cat << EOF



USAGE: "${0##*/} </path/to/kube-config>(optional)"



This program is a free software under the terms of Apache 2.0 License.

COPYRIGHT (C) 2018 Abhishek Tamrakar



EOF

exit 0

}



#check if basic commands are found

trap cleanup EXIT

checkcmd KUBECTL

#

#set the ground

if [ $# -lt 1 ]; then

if [ ! -e ${KUBE_LOC} -a ! -s ${KUBE_LOC} ]

then

info "A readable kube config location is required!!"

usage

fi

elif [ $# -eq 1 ]

then

export KUBECONFIG=$1

elif [ $# -gt 1 ]

then

usage

fi

#play

get_namespaces

get_pod_errors



printf '

%40s

' 'KRAWL'

printf '%s

' '---------------------------------------------------------------------------------'

printf '%s

' ' Krawl is a command line utility to scan pods and prints name of errored pods '

printf '%s



' ' +and containers within. To use it as kubernetes plugin, please check their page '

printf '%s

' '================================================================================='



cat results.csv | sed 's/,/,|/g'| column -s ',' -t

get_pod_events

This was originally published as the README in KRAWL's GitHub repository and is reused with permission.