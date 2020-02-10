Scan Kubernetes for errors with KRAWL | Opensource.com

Scan Kubernetes for errors with KRAWL

The KRAWL script identifies errors in Kubernetes pods and containers.

10 Feb 2020 Abhishek Tamrakar Feed 2 comments
Ship captain sailing the Kubernetes seas
When you're running containers with Kubernetes, you often find that they pile up. This is by design. It's one of the advantages of containers: they're cheap to start whenever a new one is needed. You can use a front-end like OpenShift or OKD to manage pods and containers. Those make it easy to visualize what you have set up, and have a rich set of commands for quick interactions.

If a platform to manage containers doesn't fit your requirements, though, you can also get that information using only a Kubernetes toolchain, but there are a lot of commands you need for a full overview of a complex environment. For that reason, I wrote KRAWL, a simple script that scans pods and containers under the namespaces on Kubernetes clusters and displays the output of events, if any are found. It can also be used as Kubernetes plugin for the same purpose. It's a quick and easy way to get a lot of useful information.

Prerequisites

  • You must have kubectl installed.
  • Your cluster's kubeconfig must be either in its default location ($HOME/.kube/config) or exported (KUBECONFIG=/path/to/kubeconfig).

Usage

$ ./krawl

The script

#!/bin/bash

# AUTHOR: Abhishek Tamrakar

# EMAIL: abhishek.tamrakar08@gmail.com

# LICENSE: Copyright (C) 2018 Abhishek Tamrakar

#

#  Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");

#  you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

#  You may obtain a copy of the License at

#

#       http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

#

#   Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software

#   distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,

#   WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

#   See the License for the specific language governing permissions and

#   limitations under the License.

##

#define the variables

KUBE_LOC=~/.kube/config

#define variables

KUBECTL=$(which kubectl)

GET=$(which egrep)

AWK=$(which awk)

red=$(tput setaf 1)

normal=$(tput sgr0)

# define functions



# wrapper for printing info messages

info()

{

  printf '\n\e[34m%s\e[m: %s\n' "INFO" "$@"

}



# cleanup when all done

cleanup()

{

  rm -f results.csv

}



# just check if the command we are about to call is available

checkcmd()

{

  #check if command exists

  local cmd=$1

  if [ -z "${!cmd}" ]

  then

    printf '\n\e[31m%s\e[m: %s\n' "ERROR"  "check if $1 is installed !!!"

    exit 1

  fi

}



get_namespaces()

{

  #get namespaces

  namespaces=( \

          $($KUBECTL get namespaces --ignore-not-found=true | \

          $AWK '/Active/ {print $1}' \

          ORS=" ") \

          )

#exit if namespaces are not found

if [ ${#namespaces[@]} -eq 0 ]

then

  printf '\n\e[31m%s\e[m: %s\n' "ERROR"  "No namespaces found!!"

  exit 1

fi

}



#get events for pods in errored state

get_pod_events()

{

  printf '\n'

  if [ ${#ERRORED[@]} -ne 0 ]

  then

      info "${#ERRORED[@]} errored pods found."

      for CULPRIT in ${ERRORED[@]}

      do

        info "POD: $CULPRIT"

        info

        $KUBECTL get events \

        --field-selector=involvedObject.name=$CULPRIT \

        -ocustom-columns=LASTSEEN:.lastTimestamp,REASON:.reason,MESSAGE:.message \

        --all-namespaces \

        --ignore-not-found=true

      done

  else

      info "0 pods with errored events found."

  fi

}



#define the logic

get_pod_errors()

{

  printf "%s %s %s\n" "NAMESPACE,POD_NAME,CONTAINER_NAME,ERRORS" > results.csv

  printf "%s %s %s\n" "---------,--------,--------------,------" >> results.csv

  for NAMESPACE in ${namespaces[@]}

  do

    while IFS=' ' read -r POD CONTAINERS

    do

      for CONTAINER in ${CONTAINERS//,/ }

      do

        COUNT=$($KUBECTL logs --since=1h --tail=20 $POD -c $CONTAINER -n $NAMESPACE 2>/dev/null| \

        $GET -c '^error|Error|ERROR|Warn|WARN')

        if [ $COUNT -gt 0 ]

        then

            STATE=("${STATE[@]}" "$NAMESPACE,$POD,$CONTAINER,$COUNT")

        else

        #catch pods in errored state

            ERRORED=($($KUBECTL get pods -n $NAMESPACE --no-headers=true | \

                awk '!/Running/ {print $1}' ORS=" ") \

                )

        fi

      done

    done< <($KUBECTL get pods -n $NAMESPACE --ignore-not-found=true -o=custom-columns=NAME:.metadata.name,CONTAINERS:.spec.containers[*].name --no-headers=true)

  done

  printf "%s\n" ${STATE[@]:-None} >> results.csv

  STATE=()

}

#define usage for seprate run

usage()

{

cat << EOF



  USAGE: "${0##*/} </path/to/kube-config>(optional)"



  This program is a free software under the terms of Apache 2.0 License.

  COPYRIGHT (C) 2018 Abhishek Tamrakar



EOF

exit 0

}



#check if basic commands are found

trap cleanup EXIT

checkcmd KUBECTL

#

#set the ground

if [ $# -lt 1 ]; then

  if [ ! -e ${KUBE_LOC} -a ! -s ${KUBE_LOC} ]

  then

    info "A readable kube config location is required!!"

    usage

  fi

elif [ $# -eq 1 ]

then

  export KUBECONFIG=$1

elif [ $# -gt 1 ]

then

  usage

fi

#play

get_namespaces

get_pod_errors



printf '\n%40s\n' 'KRAWL'

printf '%s\n' '---------------------------------------------------------------------------------'

printf '%s\n' '  Krawl is a command line utility to scan pods and prints name of errored pods   '

printf '%s\n\n' ' +and containers within. To use it as kubernetes plugin, please check their page '

printf '%s\n' '================================================================================='



cat results.csv | sed 's/,/,|/g'| column -s ',' -t

get_pod_events

This was originally published as the README in KRAWL's GitHub repository and is reused with permission.

Woman sitting in front of her laptop

Troubleshoot Kubernetes with the power of tmux and kubectl

A kubectl plugin that uses tmux to make troubleshooting Kubernetes much simpler.
Abhishek Tamrakar
Ship captain sailing the Kubernetes seas

Kubernetes namespaces for beginners

What is a namespace and why do you need it?
Jessica Cherry (Formerly: Repka)
Wheel of a ship

An Introduction to Kubernetes Secrets and ConfigMaps

Kubernetes Secrets and ConfigMaps separate the configuration of individual container instances from the container image, reducing overhead and adding flexibility.
Chris Collins (Correspondent)

About the author

iamabhi
Abhishek Tamrakar - I work as Lead DevOps, a programmer. I am an open source enthusiast, blogger, writer. You will find me helping people learn, mostly.
2 Comments

error0327
Obada Abu Alhiga on 11 Feb 2020

Hi Abhishek ,

i test the script , it's not working will , and here is the issues i face ..

1. Some prods count errors but the count event back empty in general , so you can't count on that to get the errors info when using kubectl get events .
2. in general the filtering you run with "--field-selector=involvedObject.name=$CULPRIT" the variable not set right so it filter all .

here is an example with my output :

~$ ./krawl.sh

KRAWL
=================================================================================
NAMESPACE |POD_NAME |CONTAINER_NAME |ERRORS
--------- |-------- |-------------- |------
default |ABC-server-1234567-abcd |key-server |1
default |ABC-server-postgresql-0 |key-server-postgresql |4
kube-system |coredns-1234567-abcd |coredns |20
kube-system |coredns-123456789-abcdef |coredns |20
kube-system |ingress-nginx-ingress-controller-123456789-abcdef |nginx-ingress-controller |8

INFO: 0 pods with errored events found.

Vote up!
0
tamrakar
Abhishek Tamrakar on 11 Feb 2020

Hi Obada,

Did you checked your pods has any errored events? It is not necessary that the pods those have errors in logs must have errored events as well.

The way I see, it worked as expected. With no events for errored pods, it should give the message it has. Let me know if there is indeed something in your events.

Thanks

Vote up!
0

