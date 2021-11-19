Dynamic scheduling of Tekton workloads using Triggers

Tekton is a Kubernetes-native continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) framework. It allows you to create containerized, composable, and configurable workloads declaratively through Kubernetes Custom Resource Definitions (CRD).

Tekton Triggers is a Tekton component that allows you to detect and extract information from events from various sources and execute TaskRuns and PipelineRuns based on that information. It also enables passing extracted information to TaskRuns and PipelineRuns from events.

This article demonstrates how Tekton Triggers integrates with external services, such as a Git repository, using GitLab as an example.

Prerequisites

If you want to follow the steps in this article, you must have a Kubernetes cluster running Kubernetes 1.18 or above with an ingress controller installed that can give you an external IP. You must also have Tekton Pipelines and Tekton Triggers installed.

Triggers flow

A Trigger works because Tekton, using a special pod called an EventListener, is able to monitor your cluster for a specific event. To pick up on relevant events, you can use a ClusterInterceptor. When an event occurs that you have identified as significant, the Tekton Trigger starts an action or workflow you have defined.

Tekton Trigger allows you to create a special resource called an EventListener, which is a Kubernetes service that listens for incoming HTTP requests from different sources, usually a Git repository, including those hosted on GitLab, GitHub, and others. Based on those events, the EventListener pod performs actions and creates Tekton resources, such as TaskRun or PipelineRun.

All Triggers resource definitions are created in YAML, the configuration format most commonly used in Kubernetes. However, before writing YAML files to define a Trigger, it's important to understand Tekton Triggers terminology.

EventListener

An EventListener is a Kubernetes service that listens for incoming HTTP requests and executes a Trigger. For example, after receiving a specific incoming request, this definition executes the gitlab-listener-trigger Trigger:

apiVersion : triggers.tekton.dev/v1beta1

kind : EventListener

metadata :

name : gitlab-event-listener

spec :

serviceAccountName : gitlab-listener-sa

triggers :

- triggerRef : gitlab-listener-trigger

resources :

kubernetesResource :

serviceType : NodePort

Trigger

A Trigger decides what to do with a received event. It also sets a TriggerBinding, TriggerTemplate, and optional interceptors to run. Triggers make use of interceptors to validate or modify incoming requests before proceeding.

apiVersion : triggers.tekton.dev/v1beta1

kind : Trigger

metadata :

name : gitlab-listener-trigger

spec :

interceptors :

- name : "verify-gitlab-payload"

ref :

name : "gitlab"

kind : ClusterInterceptor

params :

- name : secretRef

value :

secretName : "gitlab-secret"

secretKey : "secretToken"

- name : eventTypes

value :

- "Push Hook"

bindings :

- ref : binding

template :

ref : template

Interceptor

An interceptor is an event processor that runs before the TriggerBinding. It also performs payload filtering, verification (using a secret), and transformation; defines and tests trigger conditions; and implements other useful processing.

By default, four core interceptors are installed when installing Triggers: GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and CEL. The installation also includes one Webhook interceptor for implementing custom business logic.

GitLab interceptors

GitLab interceptors help to validate and filter GitLab webhooks and filter incoming events by event type. The GitLab interceptor requires a secret token. This token is set when creating the webhook in GitLab and is validated by the GitLab interceptor when the request arrives.

apiVersion : v1

kind : Secret

metadata :

name : gitlab-secret

type : Opaque

stringData :

secretToken : "1234567"

TriggerBinding

After validating and modifying the incoming request, you need to extract values from the request and bind them to variables that you can later use in a TriggerTemplate to pass our Pipeline.

For our example, you just need a URL and a revision.

apiVersion : triggers.tekton.dev/v1beta1

kind : TriggerBinding

metadata :

name : binding

spec :

params :

- name : gitrevision

value : $ ( body.checkout_sha )

- name : gitrepositoryurl

value : $ ( body.repository.git_http_url )

TriggerTemplate

The TriggerTemplate is a blueprint that instantiates TaskRun or PipelineRun when EventListener detects an event.

apiVersion : triggers.tekton.dev/v1beta1

kind : TriggerTemplate

metadata :

name : template

spec :

params :

- name : gitrevision

- name : gitrepositoryurl

resourcetemplates :

- apiVersion : tekton.dev/v1alpha1

kind : TaskRun

metadata :

generateName : gitlab-run-

spec :

taskSpec :

inputs :

resources :

- name : source

type : git

steps :

- image : ubuntu

script : |

#! /bin/bash

ls -al $(inputs.resources.source.path)

inputs :

resources :

- name : source

resourceSpec :

type : git

params :

- name : revision

value : $ ( tt.params.gitrevision )

- name : url

value : $ ( tt.params.gitrepositoryurl )

Note that the pipeline resources module is, at the time of writing, being deprecated and will be replaced by git-clone tasks, from tektoncd/catalog.

Dynamically schedule workloads by configuring a webhook

First, create a new namespace, demo :

$ kubectl create ns demo

Next, before applying the Triggers resource, configure the required role-based access control (RBAC):

$ kubectl -n demo apply -f \

"https://gist.githubusercontent.com/savitaashture/596bc4d93ff6b7606fe52aa20ba1ba14/raw/158a5ed0dc30fd1ebdac461147a4079cd6187eac/triggers-rbac.yaml"

Note: RBAC configurations vary depending on the permissions.

Apply Triggers resources:

$ kubectl -n demo apply -f \

"https://gist.githubusercontent.com/savitaashture/8aa013db1cb87f5dd1f2f96b0e121363/raw/f4f592d8c1332938878c5ab9641e350c6411e2b0/triggers-resource.yaml"

After applying, verify the successful creation of the EventListener object and pod:

EL object READY status should be True.

$ kubectl get el -n demo

NAME ADDRESS AVAILABLE REASON READY REASON

gitlab-event-listener http://el-gitlab-event-listener.demo.svc.cluster.local:8080 True MinimumReplicasAvailable True

EL Pod status should be Running.

$ kubectl get pods -n demo

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE

el-gitlab-event-listener-fb77ff8f7-p5wnv 1/1 Running 0 4m22s

Create ingress to get the external IP to configure in the GitLab webhook:

$ kubectl -n demo apply -f \

"https://gist.githubusercontent.com/savitaashture/3b3554810e391477feae21bb8a9af93a/raw/56665b0a31c7a537f9acbb731b68a519be260808/triggers-ingress.yaml"

Get the ingress IP:

$ kubectl get ingress triggers-ingress-resource -n demo



NAME CLASS HOSTS ADDRESS PORTS AGE

ingress-resource < none > * < address > 80 6s

Configure a webhook in GitLab. In your GitLab repository, go to Settings -> Webhooks.

Then set the below fields:

URL: external IP Address from the Ingress with / path

path Secret token: 1234567, which should match the secret value created above from triggers-resource.yaml file

Choose event type from the Trigger section, then just select Push events, uncheck Enable SSL verification, and click on Add webhook.

Testing GitLab events by pushing PR

Clone your own GitLab repository, make changes, and push. For example:

$ git clone https://gitlab.com/savitaashture1/gitlabtest-triggers

$ cd gitlabtest-triggers

$ git commit -m "empty-commit" --allow-empty && git push origin main

[ main 934ecba ] empty-commit

Username for 'https://gitlab.com' : savitaashture

Password for 'https://savitaashture@gitlab.com' :

warning : redirecting to https://gitlab.com/savitaashture1/gitlabtest-triggers.git/

Enumerating objects : 1, done.

Counting objects : 100 % (1/1), done.

Writing objects : 100 % (1/1), 183 bytes | 183.00 KiB/s, done.

Total 1 ( delta 0 ) , reused 0 ( delta 0 )

To https://gitlab.com/savitaashture1/gitlabtest-triggers

ff1d11e..934ecba main -> main

Events will be generated and sent to the EventListener pod. You can verify this by doing:

kubectl get pods -n demo

kubectl logs -f <pod_name> -n demo

Verify successful delivery of events by doing a get operation for TaskRun .

$ kubectl -n demo get taskruns | grep gitlab-run-



gitlab-run-hvtll True Succeeded 95s 87s

Clean all resources created by Triggers by removing namespace demo :

$ kubectl delete ns demo

Conclusion

Tekton Triggers is one of the most useful modules that help schedule workloads dynamically in response to a user-defined set of events. Because of this module, my team was able to achieve end-to-end CI/CD.