Write your first CI/CD pipeline in Kubernetes with Tekton

Tekton is a Kubernetes-native open source framework for creating continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) systems. It also helps to do end-to-end (build, test, deploy) application development across multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems by abstracting away the underlying implementation details.

Introduction to Tekton

Tekton, known initially as Knative Build, later got restructured as its own open source project with its own governance organization and is now a Linux Foundation project. Tekton provides an in-cluster container image build and deployment workflow—in other words, it is a continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) service. It consists of Tekton Pipelines and several supporting components, such as Tekton CLI, Triggers, and Catalog.

Tekton is a Kubernetes native application. It installs and runs as an extension on a Kubernetes cluster and comprises a set of Kubernetes Custom Resources that define the building blocks you can create and reuse for your pipelines. Because it's a K-native technology, Tekton is remarkably easy to scale. When you need to increase your workload, you can just add nodes to your cluster. It's also easy to customize because of its extensible design and thanks to a community repository of contributed components.

Tekton is ideal for developers who need CI/CD systems to do their work and platform engineers who build CI/CD systems for developers in their organization.

Tekton components

Building CI/CD pipelines is a far-reaching endeavor, so Tekton provides tools for every step of the way. Here are the major components you get with Tekton:

Pipeline: Pipeline defines a set of Kubernetes Custom Resources that act as building blocks you use to assemble your CI/CD pipelines.

Tekton terminology

Step: A step is the most basic entity in a CI/CD workflow, such as running some unit tests for a Python web app or compiling a Java program. Tekton performs each step with a provided container image.

A PipelineRun, as its name implies, is a specific execution of a pipeline. TaskRun: A TaskRun is a specific execution of a task. TaskRuns are also available when you choose to run a task outside a pipeline, with which you may view the specifics of each step execution in a task.

Create your own CI/CD pipeline

The easiest way to get started with Tekton is to write a simple pipeline of your own. If you use Kubernetes every day, you're probably comfortable with YAML, which is precisely how Tekton pipelines are defined. Here's an example of a simple pipeline that clones a code repository.

First, create a file called task.yam l and open it in your favorite text editor. This file defines the steps you want to perform. In this example, that's cloning a repository, so I've named the step clone. The file sets some environment variables and then provides a simple shell script to perform the clone.

Next comes the task. You can think of a step as a function that gets called by the task, and the task sets parameters and workspaces required for steps.

apiVersion : tekton.dev/v1beta1

kind : Task

metadata :

name : git-clone

spec :

workspaces :

- name : output

description : The git repo will be cloned onto the volume backing this Workspace.

params :

- name : url

description : Repository URL to clone from.

type : string

- name : revision

description : Revision to checkout. ( branch, tag, sha, ref, etc ... )

type : string

default : ""

steps :

- name : clone

image : "gcr.io/tekton-releases/github.com/tektoncd/pipeline/cmd/git-init:v0.21.0"

env :

- name : PARAM_URL

value : $ ( params.url )

- name : PARAM_REVISION

value : $ ( params.revision )

- name : WORKSPACE_OUTPUT_PATH

value : $ ( workspaces.output.path )

script : |

#!/usr/bin/env sh

set -eu



CHECKOUT_DIR="${WORKSPACE_OUTPUT_PATH}"



/ko-app/git-init \

-url="${PARAM_URL}" \

-revision="${PARAM_REVISION}" \

-path="${CHECKOUT_DIR}"

cd "${CHECKOUT_DIR}"

EXIT_CODE="$?"

if [ "${EXIT_CODE}" != 0 ] ; then

exit "${EXIT_CODE}"

fi

# Verify clone is success by reading readme file.

cat ${CHECKOUT_DIR}/README.md

Create a second file called pipeline.yaml , and open it in your favorite text editor. This file defines the pipeline by setting important parameters, such as a workspace where the task can be run and processed.

apiVersion : tekton.dev/v1beta1

kind : Pipeline

metadata :

name : cat-branch-readme

spec :

params :

- name : repo-url

type : string

description : The git repository URL to clone from.

- name : branch-name

type : string

description : The git branch to clone.

workspaces :

- name : shared-data

description : |

This workspace will receive the cloned git repo and be passed

to the next Task for the repo's README.md file to be read.

tasks :

- name : fetch-repo

taskRef :

name : git-clone

workspaces :

- name : output

workspace : shared-data

params :

- name : url

value : $ ( params.repo-url )

- name : revision

value : $ ( params.branch-name )

Finally, create a file called pipelinerun.yaml and open it in your favorite text editor. This file actually runs the pipeline. It invokes parameters defined in the pipeline (which, in turn, invokes the task defined by the task file.)

apiVersion : tekton.dev/v1beta1

kind : PipelineRun

metadata :

name : git-clone-checking-out-a-branch

spec :

pipelineRef :

name : cat-branch-readme

workspaces :

- name : shared-data

volumeClaimTemplate :

spec :

accessModes :

- ReadWriteOnce

resources :

requests :

storage : 1Gi

params :

- name : repo-url

value : https://github.com/tektoncd/pipeline.git

- name : branch-name

value : release-v0.12.x

The advantage of structuring your work in separate files is that the git-clone task is reusable for multiple pipelines.

For example, suppose you want to do end-to-end testing for a pipeline project. You can use the git-clone task to ensure that you have a fresh copy of the code you need to test.

Wrap up

As long as you're familiar with Kubernetes, getting started with Tekton is as easy as adopting any other K-native application. It has plenty of tools to help you create pipelines and to interface with your pipelines. If you love automation, try Tekton!