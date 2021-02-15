A practical guide to JavaScript closures | Opensource.com

A practical guide to JavaScript closures

Get a better understanding of how JavaScript code works and executes by diving into one of the advanced concept: closures.

15 Feb 2021 Nimisha Mukherjee (Red Hat) Feed
Woman programming
Image by : 
WOCinTech Chat. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

In 4 reasons why JavaScript is so popular, I touched on a few advanced JavaScript concepts. In this article, I will dive into one of them: closures.

According to Mozilla Developer Network (MDN), "A closure is the combination of a function bundled together (enclosed) with references to its surrounding state (the lexical environment)." Simplified, this means that a function inside another function can access the variables from the outer (parent) function.

To better understand closures, take a look at scopes and their execution context.

Here is a simple code snippet:

var hello = "Hello";



function sayHelloWorld() {

var world = "World";

        function wish() {

                var year = "2021";

                console.log(hello + " " + world + " "+ year);

}

wish();

}

sayHelloWorld();

Here's the execution context for this code: 

execution-context.png

Execution context for JS code

(Nimisha Mukherjee, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Closures are created every time a function is created (at function-creation time). Every closure has three scopes:

  • Local scope (own scope)
  • Outer functions scope
  • Global scope

I'll modify the above code slightly to demonstrate closure:

var hello = "Hello";



var sayHelloWorld = function() {

var world = "World";

        function wish() {

                var year = "2021";

                console.log(hello + " " + world + " "+ year);

}

return wish;

}

var callFunc = sayHelloWorld();

callFunc();

The inner function wish() is returned from the outer function before it's executed. This happens because functions in JavaScript form closures.

  • callFunc holds a reference to the function wish when sayHelloWorld runs
  • wish maintains a reference to its surrounding (lexical) environment where the variable world exists.

Private variables and methods

Natively, JavaScript does not support the creation of private variables and methods. A common and practical use of closure is to emulate private variables and methods and allow data privacy. Methods defined within the closure scope are privileged.

This code snippet captures how closures are commonly written and used in JavaScript:

var resourceRecord = function(myName, myAddress) {

 var resourceName = myName;

 var resourceAddress = myAddress;

 var accessRight = "HR";

 return {

   changeName: function(updateName, privilege) {

     //only HR can change the name

     if(privilege === accessRight ) {

       resourceName = updateName;

       return true;

     } else {

       return false;

     }

   },   

   changeAddress: function(newAddress) {

     //any associate can change the address

     resourceAddress = newAddress;          

   },   

   showResourceDetail: function() {

     console.log ("Name:" + resourceName + " ; Address:" + resourceAddress);

   }

 }

}

//Create first record

var resourceRecord1 = resourceRecord("Perry","Office");

//Create second record

var resourceRecord2 = resourceRecord("Emma","Office");

//Change the address on the first record

resourceRecord1.changeAddress("Home");

resourceRecord1.changeName("Perry Berry", "Associate"); //Output is false as only an HR can change the name

resourceRecord2.changeName("Emma Freeman", "HR"); //Output is true as HR changes the name

resourceRecord1.showResourceDetail(); //Output - Name:Perry ; Address:Home

resourceRecord2.showResourceDetail(); //Output - Name:Emma Freeman ; Address:Office

The resource records (resourceRecord1 and resourceRecord2) are independent of one another. Each closure references a different version of the resourceName and resourceAddress variable through its own closure. You can also apply specific rules to how private variables need to be handled—I added a check on who can modify resourceName.

Use closures

Understanding closure is important, as it enables deeper knowledge of how variables and functions relate to one another and how JavaScript code works and executes.

Tips and gears turning

Try Deno as an alternative to Node.js

Deno is a secure runtime for JavaScript and TypeScript.
Bryant Son (Red Hat, Correspondent)
A screen of code.

Top 4 JavaScript code editors

Learn more about advanced text editors for JavaScript developers.
Dr. Michael J. Garbade
JavaScript in Vim

4 reasons why JavaScript is so popular

There are good reasons why JavaScript is consistently among the top programming languages.
Nimisha Mukherjee (Red Hat)

Topics

JavaScript

About the author

Nimisha Mukherjee - Nimisha Mukherjee is an engineering manager with Red Hat. Her team works on delivering a simplified developer experience for building cloud native application on Red Hat OpenShift. Overall she has 18+ years of experience in delivering cutting edge web applications. She always enjoyed building user interfaces that provides a differential user experience. She was one of the design track chairs for GHCI (https://ghcindia.anitab.org/), 2016-2018...
More about me

Recommended reading

Tips and gears turning
Try Deno as an alternative to Node.js
Package wrapped with brown paper and red bow
How I programmed a virtual gift exchange
Javascript code close-up with neon graphic overlay
Learn JavaScript by writing a guessing game
JavaScript in Vim
10 ways to advance your JavaScript journey in 2021
Gears connecting
A beginner's guide to developing with React
Magnifying glass on code
6 predictions for JavaScript build tools
Creative Commons License