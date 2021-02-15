Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
A practical guide to JavaScript closures
A practical guide to JavaScript closures
Get a better understanding of how JavaScript code works and executes by diving into one of the advanced concept: closures.
In 4 reasons why JavaScript is so popular, I touched on a few advanced JavaScript concepts. In this article, I will dive into one of them: closures.
According to Mozilla Developer Network (MDN), "A closure is the combination of a function bundled together (enclosed) with references to its surrounding state (the lexical environment)." Simplified, this means that a function inside another function can access the variables from the outer (parent) function.
To better understand closures, take a look at scopes and their execution context.
Here is a simple code snippet:
var hello = "Hello";
function sayHelloWorld() {
var world = "World";
function wish() {
var year = "2021";
console.log(hello + " " + world + " "+ year);
}
wish();
}
sayHelloWorld();
Here's the execution context for this code:
Closures are created every time a function is created (at function-creation time). Every closure has three scopes:
- Local scope (own scope)
- Outer functions scope
- Global scope
I'll modify the above code slightly to demonstrate closure:
The inner functionvar hello = "Hello";
var sayHelloWorld = function() {
var world = "World";
function wish() {
var year = "2021";
console.log(hello + " " + world + " "+ year);
}
return wish;
}
var callFunc = sayHelloWorld();
callFunc();
wish() is returned from the outer function before it's executed. This happens because functions in JavaScript form closures.
callFuncholds a reference to the function
wishwhen
sayHelloWorldruns
wishmaintains a reference to its surrounding (lexical) environment where the variable
worldexists.
Private variables and methods
Natively, JavaScript does not support the creation of private variables and methods. A common and practical use of closure is to emulate private variables and methods and allow data privacy. Methods defined within the closure scope are privileged.
This code snippet captures how closures are commonly written and used in JavaScript:
var resourceRecord = function(myName, myAddress) {
var resourceName = myName;
var resourceAddress = myAddress;
var accessRight = "HR";
return {
changeName: function(updateName, privilege) {
//only HR can change the name
if(privilege === accessRight ) {
resourceName = updateName;
return true;
} else {
return false;
}
},
changeAddress: function(newAddress) {
//any associate can change the address
resourceAddress = newAddress;
},
showResourceDetail: function() {
console.log ("Name:" + resourceName + " ; Address:" + resourceAddress);
}
}
}
//Create first record
var resourceRecord1 = resourceRecord("Perry","Office");
//Create second record
var resourceRecord2 = resourceRecord("Emma","Office");
//Change the address on the first record
resourceRecord1.changeAddress("Home");
resourceRecord1.changeName("Perry Berry", "Associate"); //Output is false as only an HR can change the name
resourceRecord2.changeName("Emma Freeman", "HR"); //Output is true as HR changes the name
resourceRecord1.showResourceDetail(); //Output - Name:Perry ; Address:Home
resourceRecord2.showResourceDetail(); //Output - Name:Emma Freeman ; Address:Office
The resource records (
resourceRecord1 and
resourceRecord2) are independent of one another. Each closure references a different version of the
resourceName and
resourceAddress variable through its own closure. You can also apply specific rules to how private variables need to be handled—I added a check on who can modify
resourceName.
Use closures
Understanding closure is important, as it enables deeper knowledge of how variables and functions relate to one another and how JavaScript code works and executes.