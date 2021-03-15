GitOps vs. DevOps: What's the difference? | Opensource.com

GitOps vs. DevOps: What's the difference?

Get to know GitOps, an evolved form of DevOps.

15 Mar 2021 Bryant Son (Red Hat, Correspondent) Feed 2 comments
Tips and gears turning
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

If you work with technology, you are probably familiar with DevOps. Although DevOps is quite hard to describe in a few words, these Opensource.com articles can give you more information:

Now there is an evolved version of DevOps called GitOps: GitOps is the practice of using Git as the single source of truth.

Many enterprises are seeking to move to a GitOpos model because it provides a more standardized and governed system yet offers the flexibility and automation that today's companies desire.

This table compares DevOps and GitOps.

Principle Focus Main Tool Other Tools Flexibility Correctness
DevOps Automation and frequent deployments CI/CD pipeline Supply chain management, Cloud Configuration as Code, etc. Less strict and more open Less focus on correctness
GitOps Correctness; doing DevOps correctly Git Kubernetes, Controller (e.g., Operator), separate CI/CD pipelines, Infrastructure as a Code, etc. Stricter and less open Designed with correctness

If you want to find out more in detail about GitOps, please watch this video.

What GitOps can do for you

But what does GitOps mean for the open source model? Git is an open source technology based on the GNU General Public License version 2. Because GitOps inherits most of its technologies from DevOps, you can enjoy the same variety of open source tool integrations such as Ansible, Terraform, Jenkins, and more.

Industries are continuously looking to improve their technology ecosystems with automation practices like GitOps and DevOps, so knowing GitOps may help you score a job. If you are hoping to get a job on an open source project, these articles may offer some guidance:

Topics

DevOps
Git

About the author

Bryant Son - Bryant Jimin Son is a Senior Consultant at Red Hat, a technology company known for its Linux server and opensource contributions. At work, he is working on building the technology for clients leveraging the Red Hat technology stacks like BPM, PAM, Openshift, Ansible, and full stack development using Java, Spring Framework, AngularJS, Material design. Prior to joining Red Hat, Bryant was at Citi Group's Citi Cloud team, building the private Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud platform...
More about me

Recommended reading

Target practice
How to adopt DevSecOps successfully
Wratchet set tools
How to implement a DevOps toolchain
Reading a book, selfcare
4 DevOps books to read this year
Tips and gears turning
3 serverless strategies to look for in 2021
Business woman on laptop sitting in front of window
10 things to love about Git
Looking at a map
3 critical DevOps concepts we explored in 2020

2 Comments, Register or Log in to post a comment.

JeremiWood20
JeremiWood20 on 15 Mar 2021

We’ve established a customer support department to offer you help 24/7 whenever you need it. https://jetessayswriter.com/ Get quick responses to your queries and concerns, no matter where you are in the world.

JeremiWood20
JeremiWood20 on 15 Mar 2021

[url=https://jetessayswriter.com/]https://jetessayswriter.com/[/url]

<a href>https://jetessayswriter.com/</a>

<a href="https://jetessayswriter.com/">Essay</a>

<a href="https://jetessayswriter.com/" rel="nofollow">Essay</a>

Creative Commons License