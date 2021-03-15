Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
GitOps vs. DevOps: What's the difference?
Get to know GitOps, an evolved form of DevOps.
If you work with technology, you are probably familiar with DevOps. Although DevOps is quite hard to describe in a few words, these Opensource.com articles can give you more information:
- What is DevOps?
- A beginner's guide to building DevOps pipelines with open source tools
- Building CI/CD pipelines with Jenkins
- DevOps is for everyone
Now there is an evolved version of DevOps called GitOps: GitOps is the practice of using Git as the single source of truth.
Many enterprises are seeking to move to a GitOpos model because it provides a more standardized and governed system yet offers the flexibility and automation that today's companies desire.
This table compares DevOps and GitOps.
|Principle
|Focus
|Main Tool
|Other Tools
|Flexibility
|Correctness
|DevOps
|Automation and frequent deployments
|CI/CD pipeline
|Supply chain management, Cloud Configuration as Code, etc.
|Less strict and more open
|Less focus on correctness
|GitOps
|Correctness; doing DevOps correctly
|Git
|Kubernetes, Controller (e.g., Operator), separate CI/CD pipelines, Infrastructure as a Code, etc.
|Stricter and less open
|Designed with correctness
What GitOps can do for youBut what does GitOps mean for the open source model? Git is an open source technology based on the GNU General Public License version 2. Because GitOps inherits most of its technologies from DevOps, you can enjoy the same variety of open source tool integrations such as Ansible, Terraform, Jenkins, and more.
Industries are continuously looking to improve their technology ecosystems with automation practices like GitOps and DevOps, so knowing GitOps may help you score a job. If you are hoping to get a job on an open source project, these articles may offer some guidance:
